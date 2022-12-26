Bull arrives from Germany to lead a family of bison as they are reintroduced into the Kent countryside

A family of bison, the first to roam the British countryside in 6,000 years, reunited for Christmas after a bull arrived from Germany.

The group has been released into a forest in Kent as part of a rebuilding project backed by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

They got back together on December 23, when the bull was finally brought from the mainland five months after the rest of his family due to import delays.

He has joined three females who have been roaming the forest since his arrival in July, with the project goal of bringing bison to Europe after being hunted to extinction thousands of years ago.

The scheme, the first of its kind in the UK, has seen the release of bison in the forests of West Blean and Thorden Wood, between Canterbury and Herne Bay.

The bull was reintroduced to his family last week in torrential rain after a delay caused by complications with his importation.

After catching their scent in the air, the females waited patiently until the gates opened and cautiously set foot in the forest as a full herd for the first time.

Then they sniffed, caressed, and ate together before retreating into the woods.

The Christmas togetherness was made possible by the Wilder Blean project, a joint wildlife initiative between the Kent Wildlife Trust and the Wildwood Trust.

Bison Ranger Donovan Wright was on hand to capture the moment the herd took their first steps together.

He said: “It was an amazing moment, the matriarch led the youngest females to their new home, headed straight for the sweet chestnuts and tucked in right away.”

Following the arrival of the three female bison in the summer, rangers welcomed a calf to the herd when one of the females gave birth unexpectedly in September.

Two months later, the bison were released into a larger forest, giving them access to more than 50 hectares of forest to roam.

The project has been funded by a players grant from the People’s Postcode Lottery Dream Fund.

The work on wildlife even caught the attention of actor and environmentalist actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

He singled out the initiative to praise on several occasions on his social media, including a Facebook post in August praising the scheme.

In the post, he wrote: “The European bison is the largest land animal on the continent and became extinct in the wild a century ago.

They are recovering through reintroduction projects across Europe, and three were recently released into the Kent countryside at Canterbury, becoming the first wild bison to roam Britain in thousands of years.

“The mission of the Wilder Blean project is to let the natural behavior of animals nurture commercial pine forest into a natural forest, allowing new plants, insects and wildlife to thrive in this habitat.”

The fundraiser is now underway to raise money to build tunnels that will give the herd 200 acres of forest in the wild.

Now a fully formed herd, the bison will be able to explore the forest and assume their role as ecosystem engineers.

They will help reshape the landscape, encouraging the growth of new wildlife through their natural behaviors.

By debarking trees, dust bathing, and creating corridors through the dense forest, they will bring light to the forest floor, creating space for wildlife to thrive.

Mark Habben of the Wildwood Trust said: “It’s been amazing to see our vision come to life this year and witness big milestones such as the herd taking its first steps in the woods and the unexpected but very welcome arrival of the calf.” .

“I am enormously proud of the team and all the work that has gone into getting to this point, despite the red tape we have had to navigate and the complications stemming from Brexit.

“The arrival of the bull marks the beginning of Wilder Blean’s journey in earnest and it is incredibly fitting that it coincides with a new year.

“I can’t wait to see what the next twelve months will bring for this important project.”

Stan Smith, from the Kent Wildlife Trust, added: “Forest impact is part of a large baseline monitoring programme, comparing and contrasting how animals impact their part of the forest, and we think we will be able to show how bison are engineering their environment, playing a role that no other can.

“We want to demonstrate that there is a nature-based, hands-off solution to combat the climate and biodiversity crises we face, and we intend for the Wilder Blean Project to become a model for other organizations to take forward.”

Bison act as ecosystem engineers, creating light and space for wildlife to thrive through their natural behaviors.

The animals, which eat up to 35kg of vegetation a day, leave behind nutrient-rich dung that attracts insects, allowing birds to feast on the dung.