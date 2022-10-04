Bulgaria: Borissov offers coalition, doesn’t want PM’s post

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) – Former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whose center-right GERB party emerged as the winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, invited his political opponents to talks on forming a government on Tuesday.

Sunday’s election results showed that GERB had 25.4% of the vote, knocking out the reformist We Continue the Change party by more than 5 percentage points. Five other parties have crossed the support threshold needed to reach the National Assembly with 240 seats.

Borissov headed three governments between 2009 and early 2021. His reputation deteriorated after allegations of corruption, ties to oligarchs and suppression of media freedom, sparking protests.

Speaking to reporters at his party headquarters, he stated that he does not want to be prime minister, minister or MP.

“This is not the right time for dominance, but for unity,” Borissov said, adding that some 80% of Bulgarians want a new government rather than new elections.

He suggested allowing party experts to seek agreement among the potential coalition partners on key foreign and domestic policy issues.

Borissov said the main issue for talks is to determine who will support Ukraine in its war with Russia and who will not. “Let this be the first topic on which we make our views clear,” he said.

Other issues for future partners to agree on are coping with galloping inflation, rising energy costs, joining the eurozone and joining the European visa-free Schengen area.

“We insist on forming a government so that the people can survive this winter,” Borissov said, adding that the new cabinet should be formed with a view to a four-year term.

