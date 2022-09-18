Bukayo Saka surpasses Nicolas Anelka in Arsenal ranking for Premier League contributions

Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in 36 Premier League goals for Arsenal after helping William Saliba and Fabio Vieira find the net against Brentford on Sunday.

The England international has scored 18 goals and registered 18 assists for Arsenal – contributing the second most of any player while aged 21 or under for the club.

As a result, Saka has overtaken Nicolas Anelka on 35 and is only behind Cesc Fabregas, who has contributed 63 times – according to Record.

Saka was responsible for teeing up Saliba and Vieira during Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

The 21-year-old provided the pass that saw Saliba find the back of the net in the first 17 minutes of the match.

Saka also helped Arsenal close out the game by assisting Vieira for their third and final goal of the afternoon.

Saka now sits just like Fabregas – who became Arsenal’s youngest ever club captain aged just 21 in 2008.

However, given Saka’s age (21 with a birthday on September 5), it seems unlikely that he will be able to break Fabregas’ record.

The England international must contribute at least 27 Premier League goals or assists before he turns 22 next year.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are excited about Saka’s contribution and recognize his importance in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal are keen to tie Saka down to a new long-term deal as the 21-year-old enters the final two years of his deal at the club.

Arteta and the club’s technical director Edu have previously stated that they are confident Saka will remain at Arsenal.