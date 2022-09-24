Bukayo Saka is ruthlessly mocked by Italian press after England’s dire 1-0 loss in Milan

Bukayo Saka has been the target of ruthless mockery from the Italian press following England’s horrific 1-0 defeat to Italy in Milan on Friday.

La Gazzetta dello Sport stated that Saka still looked shocked by Giorgio Chiellini’s tactical error in the Euro 2020 final, which resulted in the winger missing a crucial penalty to give Italy the trophy.

The Arsenal star, who was named England’s Player of the Year before kick-off, played 72 minutes at the San Siro before Gareth Southgate replaced him in a bid to get back into the game.

The Italian press mocked Bukayo Saka after England’s disappointing 1-0 loss to Italy on Friday

One newspaper said he was still shocked by Giorgio Chiellini’s poor error at Euro 2020

Saka was the most disappointing player on the pitch according to Gazzetta, who gave him a rating of 4.5/10, less than any other English or Italian star.

Journalist Fabio Licari wrote: ‘One would want to tell him: “No worries Saka, Chiellini is not here anymore.”

‘He was still shell-shocked, a phantom on the left flank and Southgate made it worse by keeping him on the pitch for 72 minutes.’

Licari was referring to Chiellini’s late tactical error during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, which ended with the Azzurri winning on penalties.

Saka, who won England’s Player of the Year on Friday, suffered an ineffective night in Milan

As Saka stormed through on goal, the Italian defender menacingly tugged the Arsenal star’s shirt around his neck, almost suffocating him in the process.

Getting away with only a yellow card instead of a sending off, Chiellini caused plenty of bad feelings among England fans as a result.

Despite suffering relegation from the Nations League, England will look to respond against Germany on Tuesday in what is their final game ahead of the World Cup in November.