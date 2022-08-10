Building on the Moon and Mars? You need alien cement for that

University of Delaware researchers mixed simulated lunar and Martian soils with a high-pH solution to create geopolymer rocks, then crushed the rocks to see how strong they were. The experiments will help them work on ways for astronauts to make building materials in space. Credit: Photo Illustrations by Jeffrey C. Chase/ University of Delaware



Continued space exploration requires infrastructure that currently does not exist: buildings, homes, rocket landing platforms.

So, where do you turn for building materials when they’re too big to fit in your carry-on and there’s no Home Depot in space?

“If we’re going to live and work on another planet like Mars or the moon, we’ll have to make concrete. But we can’t take bags of concrete with us — we have to use local resources,” said Norman Wagner, Unidel Robert L. Pigford Chair in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Delaware.

Researchers are exploring ways to use clay-like surface materials from the Moon or Mars as a base for alien cement. To succeed, a binder is needed to glue the alien raw materials together through chemistry. A requirement for this alien construction material is that it must be durable enough for the vertical launch pads needed to protect man-made missiles from swirling rocks, dust, and other debris during takeoff or landing. Most conventional building materials, such as ordinary cement, are not suitable under spatial conditions.

Wagner and colleagues at UD are working on this problem and have successfully converted simulated lunar and Martian soils into geopolymer cement, which is considered a good alternative to conventional cement. The research team also created a framework to compare different types of geopolymer cements and their characteristics and reported the results in Advances in space research. The work was recently featured in Advances in technology.

Geopolymer cement

Geopolymers are inorganic polymers formed from aluminosilicate minerals found in common clay everywhere from Newark, Delaware’s White Clay Creek to Africa. When mixed with a high pH solvent, such as sodium silicate, the clay can be dissolved, releasing the aluminum and silicon inside to react with other materials and form new structures, such as cement.

Soils on the Moon and Mars also contain ordinary clay.

This made Maria Katzarova, a former associate scientist and member of Wagner’s lab at UD, wonder whether it was possible to activate simulated lunar and Martian soils to become concrete-like building materials using geopolymer chemistry. She proposed the idea to NASA and secured funding through the Delaware Space Grant Consortium to try it with the help and expertise of then-UD doctoral student Jennifer Mills, who was studying terrestrial geopolymers for her dissertation. The researchers systematically prepared geopolymer binders from different known simulated soils in the same exact way and compared the performance of the materials, which had not been done before.

“This is not a trivial thing. You can’t just say give me an old clay, and I’ll make it work. There are statistics, chemistry to worry about,” Wagner said.

The researchers mixed several simulated soils with sodium silicate and then poured the geopolymer mixture into ice cube-like molds and waited for the reaction to take place. After seven days, they measured the size and weight of each cube and then crushed them to understand how the material behaves under load. In particular, they wanted to know whether small differences in chemistry between simulated soils affected the strength of the material.

“When a rocket takes off, a lot of weight is pressed on the landing pad and the concrete has to hold, so the compressive strength of the material becomes an important measure,” Wagner said. “At least on Earth, we were able to make materials in small cubes that had the compressive strength needed to do the job.”

The researchers also calculated how much terrestrial material astronauts would need to take with them to build a landing site on the surface of the Moon or Mars. It turns out that the estimated amount is well within a rocket’s payload, somewhere between hundreds and thousands of pounds.

Simulate room conditions

The research team also subjected the samples to various environments in space, including vacuum and low and high temperatures. What they found was informative.

Under vacuum, some samples of material did cement, while others were only partially successful. In general, however, the compressive strength of the geopolymer cement under vacuum decreased compared to cubes of geopolymer cured at room temperature and under pressure. This raises new considerations depending on the purpose of the material.

“There will be a tradeoff between whether we need to pour these materials into a pressurized environment to ensure the reaction forms the strongest material, or whether we can get away with forming them under vacuum, the normal environment on the moon or Mars, and achieve something good enough,” said Mills, who received her PhD in chemical engineering from UD in May 2022 and now works at Dow Chemical Company.

Meanwhile, at low temperatures of about -80 degrees Celsius, the geopolymer materials did not react at all.

“This tells us that we may have to use some kind of accelerator to achieve the strength we see at room temperature,” Mills said. “Maybe the geopolymer needs to be heated, or maybe we need to add something else to the mix to trigger the reaction for certain applications or environments.”

At high temperatures, about 600 degrees Celsius, the researchers found that each moon-like monster grew stronger. This wasn’t surprising, Mills said, given how kinetics were hampered at low temperatures. The research team also saw changes in the physical nature of the geopolymer cement under heat.

“The geopolymer rocks became much more brittle when we heated them up, crushing them instead of being compressed or breaking in half,” Mills said. “That can be important if the material is subjected to any kind of external pressure.”

Based on their results, the researchers said chemical composition and particle size may play an important role in material strength. For example, smaller particles increase the available surface area, making them more responsive and potentially leading to greater overall material strength. Another possible factor is the amount of aluminosilicate content in the starting materials, which can be difficult to estimate when added solutions may also contain small concentrations of these materials and contribute to material performance.

What does it all mean?

Well, Amazon does not offer two-day delivery to the space, so designing the right formulation of starting materials to do business. Understanding what affects material strength is also important, as astronauts will source our above-ground materials from different places on planets — and maybe even from different planets.

These results can also be used to make soil geopolymer cements that are better for the environment and can be obtained from a wider variety of local materials. Geopolymer cements require less water than is needed to make traditional cement, because the water itself is not consumed in the reaction. Instead, the water can be reclaimed and reused, a plus in water-restricted environments from arid terrestrial landscapes to outer space.

Today, two of Wagner’s current graduate students are exploring ways to use geopolymer cements to 3D print homes and to activate geopolymer materials using microwave technology. The work is a collaborative project with researchers from Northeastern and Georgetown Universities. Like the microwaves you use to heat up your morning coffee, microwave heating could speed up geopolymer curing and one day provide a way for terrestrial builders — or astronauts — to cure geopolymer concrete in a targeted manner.

