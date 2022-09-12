Building marquee collapsed killing five and injuring nine in Brazil

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

At least five people were killed and nine injured after a building tent collapsed over them as they watched a parade in northeast Brazil on Sunday.

At the time of the incident, residents were enjoying the festivities marking the 94th anniversary of the emancipation of the city of Aliança.

Video footage showed a crowd standing in front of a store that was closed when the signboard crashed over them.

The dead included a 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 25-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman.

Four of the nine injured have been discharged from local hospitals.

Revelers stand next to a shop on Sunday during a parade in Aliança, Brazil, just before the tent crashed and fell on top of a group of people, killing five and injuring nine

Authorities are investigating what caused a shop tent to break loose and fall from a building in Brazil on Sunday as residents celebrated the 94th anniversary of the emancipation of the city of Aliança. Five people were killed and nine others injured in the incident

Aliança Civil Defense coordinator, Armando Freitas, told Brazilian news channel G1 that investigators were investigating what caused the tent to fall from the building.

“It was a tragedy. The case is still closed…’, said Freitas. “The law says it is the owner’s responsibility to maintain the good condition of the building.”

Freitas added that it is the owner’s responsibility to have the tent inspected every three years.

Marli Alves was one of five people killed on Sunday when a shop tent fell on a group of people watching a parade in the Brazilian city of Aliança.

Beatriz Alves, 16, was one of two teens who died after a Brazilian store’s tent fell on them

A grieving family identified the dead victims as Marli Alves, a 47-year-old housewife, and her 16-year-old niece, Beatriz Alves.

They and other family members made the 90-minute drive from Recife on the Atlantic coast to attend the annual parade in Aliança.

Carlos Alberto told the outlet that his cousins, Marli and Beatriz, were only 4 meters apart when the tent crushed them.

Beatriz Alves was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. Marli Alves, a married mother of one, was rushed to a local hospital and died on arrival.

The city council of Aliança has canceled the other festivities that were on schedule.