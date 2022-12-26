Builders and teachers were lottery big winners in year that made 375 millionaires, data shows

Bricklayers and teachers were the luckiest professions among National Lottery players in a year in which more than one millionaire was made every day.

The luckiest zodiac sign for players was Cancer and 39 was the most frequently appearing lottery ball, appearing 17 times, operator Camelot said.

Throughout 2022, 375 players became millionaires, sharing £1.3bn.

Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite won £184 million in the EuroMillions draw on May 10, becoming the biggest winners in British history.

Builders were the 3 luckiest professions of National Lottery players in a year in which more than one millionaire was made per day, including teachers and drivers.

But they were soon knocked out of the top spot when an anonymous ticket holder walked away with £195,707,000 in a July EuroMillions draw.

In total, more than £4.5 billion in prizes were paid out, with 782 players winning at least £50,000.

Camelot said builders had once again ranked first for luckiest occupation, followed by teachers, drivers, retail workers and administrative staff.

The lottery operator said Leo and Aries were the second luckiest when it came to zodiac signs.

After 39 the luckiest numbers were 21, 13, 50 and 58.

The number eight ball appeared less frequently on winning selections, just five times.

Andy Carter, Senior Camelot Winners Adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It’s been the busiest year in creating millionaires, including creating the biggest winners we’ve ever seen.”

“Supporting our incredible players through these life-changing events is a privilege.”

The National Lottery said it has raised a total of £47bn for its Good Causes, with more than £1.9bn raised in the last reported financial year to March 2022.

Camelot said: “From helping projects that make a difference in communities across the country to supporting our athletes at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, every National Lottery ticket purchased helped fund hundreds of thousands of projects for good causes”.