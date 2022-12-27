Builder makes a four-hour drive to save 150 people at a Buffalo shelter during a snow storm

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — After four hours on a payload, a generator finally arrived at a Buffalo shelter with 150 cold, homeless asylum seekers in the Buffalo blizzard. The lights and heating finally came back on.

But it was the CEO of a car dealership who made it possible.

Let’s go back.

Live Shelter, off E. Ferry Street in Buffalo, is especially busy right now. There are about 150 people living there who escaped from war and other disasters from all over the world. Inside the shelter right now, there are people from about 15 different countries, such as Ukraine, Congo, and more. Sometimes asylum seekers find a home in Buffalo, many other times they seek refuge in Canada.

On Friday afternoon, after the blizzard hit, the power went out and the temperature inside the dilapidated old building dropped.

Vive is managed by Jericho Road Community Health Center. Jericho Road founder and CEO, Dr. Myron Glick, realized he needed help and called a good friend.

That friend was Scott Bieler, CEO of West Herr Automotive Group. Bieler jumped in immediately saying that he would send a crew of electricians with a truck.

“They couldn’t get into the city,” Dr. Glick said. “They were determined and they just couldn’t do it.”

The roads were very bad. They couldn’t do it. So Dr. Glick thought that was it… and he started to get nervous.

“I was really stressed,” he said.

But a short time later, Bieler called him back. He wasn’t going to give up.

“Scott called me back and said, ‘We found a payloader, one of those big tractors with a shovel on the front, we’re going to haul our generator into town on this payloader,'” Dr. Glick said.

The payloader with the generator left Hamburg, en route to Buffalo. After about four hours on the roads, he finally made it to the shelter and after another 30 minutes, the generator came on.

The shelter was without power for 27 hours in total. If it wasn’t for the generator, Dr. Glick said he would have been without it for another 27 or so.

“(I made) a phone call to thank a good friend for being there to go the extra mile,” said Dr. Glick, after the generator came on. “It was a great testimonial at Christmas to what we all need to do for our neighbors.”