Bug in watchOS 9 prevents Spotify streaming from working properly

If you’re a Spotify user, check your email as the company has sent a warning not to update to watchOS 9. The company claims there is a bug in the initial release that prevents the music streaming service from working properly.

According to Spotify’s email, streaming is problematic. Users can download songs or podcasts to the watch and listen offline, or you can stream from your iPhone, which still works. No details about the bug are available, and Spotify said in the email that users should delay watchOS 9 until “Apple has implemented a fix for the problem.” At the time of writing, Spotify’s support website does not resolve the watchOS 9 issue.

Apple released watchOS 9 earlier this week and unfortunately, if you’ve already upgraded, there’s no turning back. A beta version of watchOS 9.1 is available, but it is unknown if it contains a fix for this bug.

The Spotify issue follows news of activation issues with iPhone 14. The new phone shipped to customers on Friday, along with the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch Ultra will ship on September 23.