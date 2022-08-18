Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon is hospitalised after a ‘cardiac incident’

Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon has been rushed to hospital after a second ‘heart incident’.

The 51-year-old actor, who played Xander in the 1990s series, was taken to the emergency room for treatment and is now resting and “focusing on medical appointments,” his sister revealed in an Instagram post posted on his behalf. shared.

Last year, Nicholas underwent surgery for “paralysis of his genitals” and legs, which his manager claimed was caused by having to sleep in a concrete-floored prison cell after his arrest for prescription fraud.

Scary: Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon rushed to hospital after second ‘heart incident’

Nicholas’ sister shared a collection of snaps of the star who was taken to hospital on a stretcher before being moved in a wheelchair, along with a third photo of the TV star waiting to be seen in a bed.

She shared a lengthy post explaining that this was the second “heart incident” Nicholas had suffered since he had surgery.

“Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologize for not going live as much lately and giving everyone an update,” she wrote.

Blast from the past: the actor played Xander Harris in the 90s series opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar (pictured)

On the mend: The actor was taken to the emergency room for treatment and is now resting and ‘focusing on medical appointments’, his sister revealed in an Instagram post shared on his behalf

Recovering: Nicholas’s sister shared a collection of snaps of the star who was taken to hospital on a stretcher before being moved in a wheelchair

Health issues: She shared a lengthy post explaining that this was the second ‘heart incident’ Nicholas had suffered since he had surgery

“Nicky is doing well now, but he was rushed to the emergency room about two weeks ago due to a cardiac event (tachycardia/arrhythmia).

“Some of you may remember he had a similar incident last year after his second spine surgery (for Cauda Equina), but this time.

“He’s trying to get a little more rest and concentrate on medical appointments.”

MailOnline has reached out to a representative for Nicholas for further comment.

In October, Nicholas’s manager revealed that the star had been forced to pull out of all promotions for his upcoming film after becoming paralyzed in his legs and genitals.

The troubled actor struggled to walk amid “deep-seated medical problems and immense pain,” his manager told DailyMail.com.

Getting well: ‘He’s trying to get a little more rest and focus on medical appointments,’ said Nicholas’ sister

Difficult: In October, Nicholas’s manager revealed that the star had been forced to pull out of all promotions for his upcoming film after becoming paralyzed in his legs and genitals

Brendon was arrested for using a false identity to purchase prescription drugs in September 2021.

He was charged with prescribing a controlled substance fraud and refusing to identify himself when he was detained by an Indiana police officer last month.

Brendon claims having to sleep in a concrete-floored cell after his arrest exacerbated his back problems.

He hoped to return from the off-screen drama to promote his new film, Wanton Want, but has been “devastated” by his medical problems, his manager, Theresa Fortier, told DailyMail.com.

In jail: He was charged with fraudulently buying prescription pills in Indiana last year (pictured in his August 2021 mugshot)

Brendon is waiting for the results of scans of his back and groin area, but will have to undergo intensive back surgery in the coming days.

He suffers from Cauda Equina Syndrome, a condition in which nerve roots in the lumbar spine are compressed, cutting off movement, sensation, and often function of the genitals, bladder, and bowels.

Fortier revealed the “heartbreaking” news for the actor, who hoped for success with his new psychological thriller about two couples who hide secrets during a weekend away.

At the moment he is concentrating on his health. He’s not promoting the film,” Fortier said.

“It has gotten drastically worse over the past week and a half. He suffers from paralysis in his genitals and genitals.

“He’s had trouble flying. Unfortunately, his condition means he will need surgery for his mounting problems. I wish he was on the mend and able to promote this movie.”

Sad news: Nicholas starred in the Prime Video movie Wanton Want, but had to quit his promotion commitments to have major spine surgery

Fortier insists that since the star’s arrest and the night in a jail cell, his problems have worsened, adding: “They were not completely careful of his condition during the arrest.

“It has exacerbated the symptoms of his previous injury and the paralysis is starting to reappear. He may have cracked another disk or everything fell out of line.

“So sleeping on a cement floor with other inmates wasn’t exactly conducive to healing and it aggravated his injury and he’s been in tremendous pain ever since with numbness and paralysis.

“The hospital needs to bring him in for another spinal surgery to correct whatever happened.”

Fortier revealed that Brendon also needs knee surgery from a previous MCL and ACL tear.

The manager, who said she is Brendon’s best friend, revealed he had long-standing back problems, but these were exacerbated after he fell at her home in Indiana in February.

Reports in recent months have claimed that Brendon struggled to pay the medical bills for his procedures and treatments, but Fortier insisted his fees were covered.

It is not the first time that the actor has been arrested and charged for alcohol-related incidents.

In 2010, Brendon was tasered by the Los Angeles Police Department after they responded to a call about drunken behavior.

Nicholas Brendon showed signs of intoxication when he was arrested in Boise, Idaho after a hotel breakdown in October 2014

He was later charged with one count of resisting arrest, two counts of battery against a police officer, and one count of vandalism.

The star did not plead the charges and was given a one-year suspended prison sentence after checking into a Malibu treatment center.

However, Brendon’s legal troubles started again in 2014 when he was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a hotel room in Idaho.

In 2015, he was arrested again for vandalizing a hotel room, this time in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Woes: Brendon was arrested on October 11, 2017 (left) in Palm Springs, California on charges of domestic violence – two years after he was arrested in Saratoga Springs (right)

Later that year, he was charged with assaulting a woman in a hotel room in upstate New York.

He was charged with felony third-degree robbery, criminal mischief and obstruction of breathing, according to NBC News.

In 2017, he was arrested on charges of domestic violence.

Brendon has since appeared on Dr Phil and spoke candidly about his battles with alcoholism and depression.