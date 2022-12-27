Buffalo woman saves life of mentally challenged man trapped in historic blizzard

A mother of three is being called a “true angel in Buffalo” after she saved the life of a mentally disabled man who got caught in last week’s historic blizzard.

As the deadly storm swept through various parts of the country over the holiday weekend killing at least 64 peopleSha’Kyra Aughtry was at her home in Buffalo, New York, when she heard someone scream for help on Christmas Eve morning.

Aughtry and her boyfriend Trent found Joey ‘Joe’ White, a 64-year-old mentally disabled local movie worker outside in a snowbank suffering from severe frostbite, according to her. social media posts.

White was covered in snow and was “so frozen that they had to cut off his socks, use a hair dryer to dry pants that were frozen to his legs, and cut the straps of a Wegmans bag from his hands.”

The couple used giant pruning shears to cut a ring from her finger, which was reportedly swollen and blackened from apparent gangrene. White suffered horrific fourth-degree burns and is receiving specialized treatment. But he almost certainly would have died if Aughtry hadn’t stepped in to help him.

White’s rescue by a complete stranger in the midst of the worst blizzard in Buffalo history went viral after Kimberly LaRussa, a blogger who writes about feel-good stories in ‘sweet buffalo‘, she posted the story and photos online.

At least 32 deaths in the Buffalo area have been confirmed by local officials as of Tuesday, which exceeds the Blizzard death toll from ’77.

The dead were found in cars, houses and snowbanks as the storm continued to bombard the city with snow on Tuesday.

White was in the burn unit at the Erie County Medical Center, according to the buffalo newswho spoke to her sister Yvonne White.

‘I just got off the phone with him. It seems extremely weak. His hands have fourth degree frostbite,” he said. “We hope and pray that this works out for the best.”

Yvonne White received the news of her brother’s rescue when she received a call from Aughtry on Christmas Eve.

“Hello, you don’t know me, but I have your brother,” Aughtry told White’s sister over the phone.

According to Aughtry’s social media posts and videos, she saw the man from her window during the massive storm on Saturday morning.

Aughtry and her family cared for Joe White through Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day, feeding him pancakes and Pepsi while he kept warm on their couch.

She sent her boyfriend Trent to help and he returned carrying the weak man, who they eventually learned was called ‘Joe’ and was 64 years old.

He couldn’t tell Aughtry his address, but he remembered his sister’s number, and Aughtry called her to let her know he had been found.

His sister later said White has the developmental and mental disabilities of an 11-year-old, The Buffalo News reported.

He knows how to read a little. He is very sociable,” said Yvonne White. ‘He likes to talk to people, he likes to meet people, very outgoing.’

Yvonne told the outlet that her brother lives in a group home on Parkridge Avenue, a few blocks from Aughtry and works at the North Park Theatre. She said she believes he went to work, a job she has had since she was 17, out of habit, and then tried to walk home during the storm.

When he received the call that he had been found, they made several calls to 911, but first responders were unable to arrive.

Aughtry spoke to a Rochester doctor via video link who saw White’s severe frostbite and said he needed to be taken to a hospital.

White’s frostbite was so severe that her hands were swollen and the couple had to use giant pruning shears to cut a ring off her finger, which was turning black from apparent gangrene.

Aughtry posted a plea for help on Facebook, and with the help of neighbors and kind strangers, they cleared their driveway and were able to get White to the hospital.

She said: ‘We have to get help. She has gangrene on her hands. …she’s going to lose her fingers. I don’t know what to do. You all need to share this. … No one has been here’

But they were trapped in their house and couldn’t get out because of the raging storm outside. So Aughtry and his family cared for White all through Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day, feeding him pancakes and Pepsi.

I’ve had this man since 6:37 yesterday morning. Nobody has been here to help this man,” he said.

‘This is what his hands look like. We have to get some help. He has gangrene on his hands. …she’s going to lose her fingers. I don’t know what to do. You all need to share this. … No one has been here. I called the National Guard. I called 911. I called everyone and they keep telling me I’m on the list. I don’t want to be on the list.

Aughtry went with White to the hospital and said, ‘Look at me, Joe. Don’t cry Don’t cry… Now we are friends for life.

Yvonne White said she couldn’t be more grateful to Aughtry for taking care of her brother.

Strangers helping. The people who love each other. What did Shakira do? Feed it. bathe him Helping him go to the bathroom on Christmas Eve and Christmas. It’s just astronomical,” she said.

GoFundMe pages have been set up to White Y bittersweet. White’s sister encouraged people to send get-well cards to her brother in the hospital: Joe White in room 1956, at ECMC, 462 Grider Street, Buffalo, NY 14215. Room 1956.

Military authorities are preventing Buffalo residents from braving the city’s snow-covered roads as the monster storm continues to inflict misery on New York State.

Eerie County dignitaries warned that both the military and state police would be stationed throughout the city of Buffalo to enforce a driving ban that has been in effect since Friday.

Snow covered vehicles in Buffalo after the winter storm that has hit the United States. So far, Buffalo has borne the brunt of bad weather.

Families in Western New York are now scrambling to find food and other essentials before roads are completely closed, while others are looting amid riots.

During a press conference Tuesday, Eerie County dignitaries warned that both the military and state police would be stationed in the state’s second-largest city. to enforce a driving ban already in effect since Friday.

The rest of the United States was also recovering from the ferocious winter storm, with at least two dozen more deaths reported in other parts of the country and power outages in communities from Maine to Washington state.

The winter blast left some people trapped in cars for days, shut down the city’s airport and left some residents shivering without heat. More than 4,000 homes and businesses were still without power Tuesday morning.