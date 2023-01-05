Buffalo Wild Wings GO opens in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY (NEWS10) — Buffalo Wild Wings GO, a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant that focuses on takeout and delivery, is opening in Schenectady. The restaurant will have a grand opening on January 13 at Crosstown Plaza at 2330 Watt Street.

“I am excited to introduce the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO model to Albany,” said Buffalo Wild Wings President Lyle Tick. “Our takeout and delivery business has grown significantly over the past two years as guests across America enjoy our award-winning wings, sauces and other menu items at home.”

The Schenectady location has a walk-up counter, digital menu boards and limited

seats. The menu includes traditional and boneless wings, chicken tenders, chicken

sandwiches, burgers, sides and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and dry rubs.

On opening day, this location is offering six free boneless wings to all customers in the store from noon to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Schenectady GO location is open every day from 11am to 11pm. Buffalo Wild Wings has a non-GO location in Clifton Park.