Buffalo, Niagara Falls to light up in support of Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — The dome of Buffalo’s City Hall and both sides of Niagara Falls will be lit up Tuesday night in a show of support for Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, 24, remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped during a tackle in the first quarter of a game against the Bengals. Medical staff restored his pulse during frantic moments on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance, with tearful players and coaches from both teams struggling to hide their emotions.

City Hall will be illuminated in blue and red, Mayor Byron Brown said, “Bills colors to signify our collective prayers for Damar Hamlin, his family, the Bills organization and his full recovery.” Brown also asked members of the Buffalo Landmark Illumination Team to do the same.

The American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will turn blue from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board announced.

A prayer vigil was held outside the Bills Store in Orchard Park on Tuesday.

The NFL and each of its 32 franchises changed their Twitter profile images to read “PRAY FOR DAMAR” with its No. 3 jersey on a blue background.

Hamlin was injured when he tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during a seemingly routine play that didn’t seem unusually violent. Hamlin was given CPR on the field and joined by his family in the ambulance before leaving for hospital.

The chilling scene, which played out in front of a national television audience on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” has put the NFL on hold, with play suspended. It sparked a wave of support for Hamlin’s life over sport and brought out the generous person that the player is.

“I have a lot of respect and love for him as a person, his commitment to pursuing his goals and dreams of doing what he is doing now, which is playing in the NFL,” said Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who has known Hamlin since he wash 12. “To see him make personal decisions and realize that, it’s just an honor to get to know such young people. I’ve had a chance to say that to him when I’ve seen him.”

The Bills, Patriots and numerous other NFL teams canceled their media availability on Tuesday, including the New England Patriots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.