Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer ‘takes 15-hour, 975-mile van ride for Sunday’s win in Kansas City’

Buffalo Bills doctors reportedly allowed safety Jordan Poyer to play in Kansas City on Sunday with a collapsed lung, but refused to allow him to fly, citing concerns that the pressure in the cabin could exacerbate the injury.

As result, ESPN reports, the 31-year-old All-Pro traveled by van from western New York to Kansas City: a 15-hour journey covering nearly 1,000 miles.

The van had been arranged by the Bills to take Poyer and his family to and from Sunday’s game – a dramatic 24-20 win over the rival Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills doctors allowed security Jordan Poyer (pictured here on Oct. 2) to play in Kansas City on Sunday with a collapsed lung, but refused to allow him to fly, citing concerns that cabin pressure could injury could worsen

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday

Poyer has been listed with a “ribs” problem on the team injury report since the Bills’ October 2 win over the Ravens in Baltimore. At the time, he told reporters that he had “the wind out of his body.” He missed Buffalo’s Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and was limited in training last week but still played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday’s win.

Team spokespersons did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for confirmation Monday morning.

‘This is next, so it’s good that we have’ [the win] going into farewell week,” Poyer told reporters, as quoted by ESPN. “I’ve got to get everyone back to health and come home to . . . the Packers.”

Poyer is expected to be allowed to fly in the near future, according to ESPN’s Christ Mortensen. Buffalo’s next road game is on November 6 against the New York Jets – roughly an hour and 20 minutes of flying time.

It’s not uncommon for injured players to avoid flights, as former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did in 2018, when he endured a 12-hour bus ride to Jacksonville to avoid flying with rib and lung injuries.

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammates after a fourth quarter interception against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 2. According to the team, he suffered a rib injury during the game.

The problem is that a pressurized cab can swell injuries.

“If they have an injury, they should expect increased swelling and more pain with air travel,” Alejandro Gonzalez Della Valle, MD, a hip and knee surgeon at The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, told DailyMail.com in 2017. ” With swelling there is more tension in the muscle compartments of the extremities, but if there is an associated injury, the patient will be more aware of it.’

As Gonzalez Della Valle explained, the swelling is primarily due to the pressure in the cabin and can lead to other potential problems, such as blood clots.

“The fact that the legs swell, the fact that… [passengers] don’t drink a lot of water and sometimes they drink alcohol on the plane, that’s the perfect situation to get a blood clot in your legs,” says Gonzalez Della Valle.

That in itself is not a big problem.

However, the danger is that the blood clot will pass through the circulatory system and the heart before entering the lungs, where there is a risk of a pulmonary embolism.

“It’s not always fatal,” said Gonzalez Della Valle. “The vast majority of the time it is either minimally symptomatic or causes mild symptoms, but it can be potentially fatal.”

Poyer, who will become a free agent after the season, is looking for a new contract in Buffalo. He is currently tied for the lead of the NFL with four interceptions, despite battling rib and foot problems so far this season.