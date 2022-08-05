Buffalo Bills rookies serenade team with Backstreet Boys song, APPROVED by QB Josh Allen

If you need a singing group for your next party, wedding or event, look no further than four rookies vying for a spot on the list on the Buffalo Bills.

In a video obtained by TMZfour novice offensive linemen were caught performing a rendition of the 1999 Backstreet Boys classic “I Want it That Way” for a team meeting.

Our quartet of singers from left to right includes Luke Tenuta of Virginia Tech, Derek Kerstetter of Texas, Tanner Owen of Northwest Missouri and Alec Anderson of UCLA.

Of the four, Tenuta was the only one drafted and went into the 6th round with the 209th pick.

(left to right) Luke Tentua, Derek Kerstetter, Tanner Owen and Alec Anderson sing for the team

Bill’s Playoff Accident: Buffalo’s Last 10 Playoff Appearances Season Result 2021 Lost in Divisional to Kansas City 2020 Lost AFC Championship to Kansas City 2019 Wildcard lost to Houston 2017 Wildcard lost to Jacksonville 1999 Wildcard lost to Tennessee 1998 Wildcard lost to Miami 1996 Wildcard lost to Jacksonville 1995 Lost Divisional to Pittsburgh 1993 Lost Super Bowl XXVIII to Dallas 1992 Lost Super Bowl XXVII to Dallas

The team seemed to love the effort, with All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen turning on the flashlight on his phone and turning it into a fake concert lighter.

It’s a brief moment for a Buffalo Bills team seemingly destined to make it to the Super Bowl — or at least the AFC Championship.

Buffalo opens the 2022 season as the favorites’ chance to win the Super Bowl – which would be the first title in a major sport the Queen City of the Lakes has ever seen.

The team came close to it in the 2021 season, falling into overtime for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo looks determined to exorcise the demons of a toss that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave the football to score the touchdown that ended the game.

That’s because of an overtime rule that said the period would end at the first touchdown scored — even if the opposing team never had the ball.

The Bills successfully lobbied the league to change the rule so that both teams could gain possession, which came into effect this season.

It wasn’t the first time the rule ended immediately in a major playoff game — the 2016 New England Patriots in particular were able to complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history by scoring a touchdown at the first possession against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Even though the Chiefs were the beneficiaries of the rule last season, they were previously burned by it when the 2018 Patriots team won the AFC Championship game on first possession before winning Super Bowl LIII.