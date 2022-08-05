Buffalo Bills rookies serenade team with Backstreet Boys song, APPROVED by QB Josh Allen
- The four linemen wore a shirtless version of ‘I Want it That Way’
- Bills veterans appreciated the effort, with Allen waving his phone like a lighter
- Buffalo opens the 2022 NFL season as the favorites to win the Super Bowl
If you need a singing group for your next party, wedding or event, look no further than four rookies vying for a spot on the list on the Buffalo Bills.
In a video obtained by TMZfour novice offensive linemen were caught performing a rendition of the 1999 Backstreet Boys classic “I Want it That Way” for a team meeting.
Our quartet of singers from left to right includes Luke Tenuta of Virginia Tech, Derek Kerstetter of Texas, Tanner Owen of Northwest Missouri and Alec Anderson of UCLA.
Of the four, Tenuta was the only one drafted and went into the 6th round with the 209th pick.
(left to right) Luke Tentua, Derek Kerstetter, Tanner Owen and Alec Anderson sing for the team
|Season
|Result
|2021
|Lost in Divisional to Kansas City
|2020
|Lost AFC Championship to Kansas City
|2019
|Wildcard lost to Houston
|2017
|Wildcard lost to Jacksonville
|1999
|Wildcard lost to Tennessee
|1998
|Wildcard lost to Miami
|1996
|Wildcard lost to Jacksonville
|1995
|Lost Divisional to Pittsburgh
|1993
|Lost Super Bowl XXVIII to Dallas
|1992
|Lost Super Bowl XXVII to Dallas
The team seemed to love the effort, with All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen turning on the flashlight on his phone and turning it into a fake concert lighter.
It’s a brief moment for a Buffalo Bills team seemingly destined to make it to the Super Bowl — or at least the AFC Championship.
Buffalo opens the 2022 season as the favorites’ chance to win the Super Bowl – which would be the first title in a major sport the Queen City of the Lakes has ever seen.
The team came close to it in the 2021 season, falling into overtime for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buffalo looks determined to exorcise the demons of a toss that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave the football to score the touchdown that ended the game.
That’s because of an overtime rule that said the period would end at the first touchdown scored — even if the opposing team never had the ball.
The Bills successfully lobbied the league to change the rule so that both teams could gain possession, which came into effect this season.
It wasn’t the first time the rule ended immediately in a major playoff game — the 2016 New England Patriots in particular were able to complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history by scoring a touchdown at the first possession against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Even though the Chiefs were the beneficiaries of the rule last season, they were previously burned by it when the 2018 Patriots team won the AFC Championship game on first possession before winning Super Bowl LIII.
Bills QB Josh Allen (throw) hopes to give the city of Buffalo its first title in a major sport