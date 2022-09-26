Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey Has Meltdown As Bills Lose 21-19 To Miami Dolphins

After Buffalo’s 21-19 defeat to the Miami Dolphins, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went into a total meltdown.

The moment was caught on camera in the Bills booth and, of course, went viral on social media.

When the game clock struck zero, Dorsey was seen slamming his headset and throwing every playsheet and notebook within reach.

Dorsey is in his first year as Bills offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll leaves the position to become head coach of the New York Giants.

Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey Watches Pregame Warmups Before Bills Play Miami

Dorsey threw off his headset and started hitting every playsheet and notebook within reach before the camera was covered

In terms of what caused Dorsey’s outburst, the culprit would be Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

McKenzie was guilty of poor clock management on the final run of the game that led to the Bills losing.

After a reception as Buffalo tried to get within range of the field goal, McKenzie tried to fight to gain extra distance, but this ended up costing his team precious seconds. The game clock hit zero just as quarterback Josh Allen brought his team to scrimmage in an attempt to get one last shot, but to no avail.

Isaiah McKenzie celebrates a touchdown a score during the Bills losing to the Dolphins

Long before he started coaching, Dorsey rose to fame among football fans during his college days, when he would go on to become the winning quarterback in program history for the heralded University of Miami Hurricanes.

Despite a highly successful college career, Dorsey was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round after falling due to concerns about his arm strength.

Dorsey was eventually traded to the Cleveland Browns after playing only a handful of games during his two seasons with the 49ers. His career with Brown didn’t get much better as he spent most of his few years in Cleveland before being released in 2009.

He would go on to sign for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League, where he would serve as backup QB for a season before retiring.