Buffalo Bills BLOW OUT Tennessee 41-7 behind stunning four-touchdown performance from QB Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills BLOW OUT Tennessee 41-7 behind breathtaking four-touchdown performance from QB Josh Allen as he and Stefon Diggs combine for three of them as Titans fall to 0-2
- Buffalo delivered a statement to the rest of the NFL with a crushing victory at MNF
- Tennessee was demolished by the Bills while Ryan Tannehill threw two picks
- The former A&M man was replaced by rookie quarterback Malik Wills in the third
- Allen threw for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns in the route for the winless Titans team
- Tennessee WR Josh Gordon was targeted just once in his debut for his fifth team
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–