Budget home hack: Renovator saves thousands after creating a stylish sideboard using Kmart cabinets

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian mom has shared how she transformed Kmart cabinets into a stylish dresser after getting $4,500 for a similar design.

The crafty woman, from New South Wales, spent a tenth of the listed price painting three of Kmart’s $99 slatted cabinets a deep green, adding some new handles and spray painting copper legs.

“I had a quote for a custom dresser and it was $4.5k, so I bought three slatted storage units and painted them to match my kitchen,” she wrote in a post to the Kmart Home Décor and Hacks Facebook -group.

After getting $4,500 for a custom dresser, a frugal woman transformed some Kmart cabinets into a stylistic storage solution that cost her a tenth of the price.

She painted three of the $99 slatted storage cabinets (pictured) deep green, changed the handles, and painted the legs copper

‘The handles were exchanged for the crescent and the handles and legs were painted copper. All together cost me about $450.”

The house stylist used Kmart’s large crescent handles that come in gold and cost just $9.50 for a pack of two.

She added the color of the cabinets and her unique kitchen was called Liquorice Green and gave some helpful tips to those who wanted to try the DIY for themselves.

The home renovator painted the three cabinets ‘licorice green’ to match her unique kitchen

‘A hint if you’re going to paint them. Undercoat with a shellac paint. Also, DEFINITELY paint the doors before installing them. It will save you a world of pain,” the innovator wrote.

The woman’s post received thousands of ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments and people were impressed by her handy work and taste for interior design.

“You’ve done a fantastic job and the cabinets look great. I really like the color scheme,” one person said, while another called the look “beautiful and elegant.”

“In a world of white, this deep color brings a welcome feeling of depth, comfort and earthiness,” wrote a third.

“Originally I wanted to make a white kitchen, but then I found this color and became obsessed. Everyone told me not to, but I’m glad I stuck with my guns,” the woman replied.