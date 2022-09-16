Budget Friendly Basement Renovation Ideas

Living in your basement or adding extra living space there might be a great idea, especially when you are looking for some budget-friendly options. You can always add more space to your house by utilizing all the unused space in your basement.

A popular way of doing so is by renovating your basement to fit your needs. The renovation need not be a complete makeover but a few additions and simple changes.

The most important thing to consider while renovating your basement is the purpose of your use. You can easily turn the basement into a hangout spot by adding an entertainment or fitness zone. For the book enthusiasts, you can even add your own library there. Therefore, the choices are endless when it comes to transforming your basement space.

How should you renovate your basement?

Depending on your requirements and preferences, you can easily renovate your basement space by introducing certain changes. There are many basement renovation ideas that you can take inspiration from.

However, knowing whether those ideas will fit your basement dimensions and space is crucial.

We will put forth certain basement renovation ideas on a budget to help you transform your basement.

1. Start with a fresh coat of paint

First things first, start with painting your basement to make it look less scary. People often complain that the basement is unusable. This is because a dark unfinished basement with no paint can look quite creepy and uninviting. Thus, you can rescue your basement with paint.

Adding softer, brighter colors will help liven up your basement space instantly.

Painting your basement will help you get a clearer picture of how you want to utilize the space. You can then add furniture according to your requirement.

You can always experiment with paint by choosing different colors. For a small space, adding lighter colors will make the space look bigger.

2. Add your favorite lighting

Adding ample lighting to brighten the space is one of the best small basement renovation ideas that prevents the dark and dingy look. Nobody wants to spend time in a space that is not well lit.

Using bright LED lights will help brighten the space instantly, adding interest to the space. You can use your favorite type of lighting.

However, bright lamps that help bounce the light over the basement walls might be an excellent choice for such a space.

String lights covering the entire basement will add another vibe to the basement, making it cozy so that you can hang out there as much as you like.

3. Add budget-friendly flooring

The most economical way to get your basement looking fine is by adding a coat of paint to all parts of your basement, including the ceiling and floor. However, you can always add budget-friendly flooring to your basement floor. Low-cost basement flooring options include carpet tiles, synthetic tiles, etc.

Carpet tiles are readily available in home décor stores and come at quite affordable rates. You can also purchase them online and get them delivered to your doorstep. The best thing about them is that they are extremely easy to install, and you can get it done within a weekend. Carpet tiles also look great and help provide your basement with gorgeous floors.

4. Adding furniture to your basement

When the basement is huge, the blank walls can portray a dull environment. Thus, consider adding some furniture to add a welcoming vibe and hide the nooks and corners that might otherwise look shabby.

Some furniture that can be added to the basement space are bookshelves to store your books, sofa, coffee table, etc.

You can also brighten up the walls by adding some décor elements like wall art and wall hangings. This will help add some warmth to your basement space and turn it into a living space.

These basement renovation ideas can easily be replicated in your living space by adding a dehumidifier in cases you have a musty basement.

5. Fix up the décor

To think of the basement as a living space, you must invest some time and effort into it. This includes adding some loving elements to the space that will make you want to spend some time there. You can also turn your basement into an extra bedroom in case you have many guests over.

While small spaces can be hard to work with, you can easily add the illusion of space by adding affordable mirrors. Mirrors are a great décor element and instantly transform the space by adding much-needed light to dark spaces. You can use multiple mirrors to make the space look much bigger than its size.

Other changes that can be made to liven up your basement are: hanging bright curtains in the basement space, repairing the stairway to make it look neat and polished, repairing the dark corners, painting the nasty-looking pipes, etc.

6. Add some greenery

Adding plants to your basement space will instantly make it feel more homely and add the required liveliness. Moreover, potted plants are a great way to hide the imperfections on the basement walls and corners, including spots, dark areas, uneven spaces, etc.

Numerous gorgeous-looking planters are available in the market, or you can even custom-make planters from scratch using day-to-day household materials. The concept behind this renovation idea is to add more life to your dull basement so that you can relax and find comfort when hanging out or spending time there.

Budget friendly basement renovation ideas for homeowners — Conclusion

The best renovation ideas for your basement are the ones that not only fit your budget but also considers your requirement. Numerous easy-to-do basement renovation ideas will surely help you make your basement more liveable.

The basement space, when transformed, allows you to utilize space that has otherwise been left unused. You can always go more budget-friendly by renovating a part of the basement rather than the entire basement.