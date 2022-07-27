Buddy Franklin’s supermodel wife Jesinta Franklin has a go at Manly over their pride jersey fiasco

Buddy Franklin’s wife Jesinta has weighed in on the Manly Sea Eagles row that dominated the headlines this week, with the football cop targeting a dig at the NRL club.

Seven male players refused to take the field on Thursday night after the club unveiled a pride jersey for the game against the Sydney Roosters.

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley have withdrawn from the showdown because the rainbow strip goes against their religious and cultural beliefs.

Buddy Franklin’s wife has been digging a dig for the Manly Sea Eagles for their controversial stance

Unsurprisingly, the controversial stance has sparked widespread backlash across Australia, and Manly coach Des Hasler faces the arduous task of reuniting his squad amid this turbulent storm.

And now, Jesinta Franklin – the wife of AFL legend Buddy – has voiced her opinion on the debate, making a stark reference to how the Sydney Swans seemingly had no problem wearing proud jerseys against St Kilda last month.

Jesinta shared a picture of Buddy in his pride jersey, posting, “This is how it’s done.”

The NRL club announced they would be wearing pride jerseys for their match against Sydney Roosters

Josh Schuster (pictured) is one of seven boycotting stars who have refused to play

Elsewhere, Peter V’Landys, chairman of the ARL committee, believes the NRL could host a Pride Round as early as next year – despite the Manly Sea Eagles rainbow jersey debacle this week.

The footy supremo said on Sky News’ AM agenda on Wednesday that it’s an “all or nothing” approach when it comes to footy stars wearing a pride jersey in NRL matches.

V’Landys responded to a question from journalist Laura Jayes, who asked whether the seven male footballers who refused to wear rainbow jerseys might have worn ‘normal’ uniforms for Thursday’s clash against the Roosters at 4 Pines Park.

Jesinta Franklin (left) took to social media to fire back at the seven boycotting players

That left-field scenario was quickly rejected by V’Landys, because it “sends the wrong signal.”

“We’ll definitely look into it (organize a Pride Round),” he said.

‘In sport we are all one. Of course the players have the freedom of choice, which is part of life in Australia (in a democracy).

“If you’re gay, you’re no different… our message is, you’re one of us, you’re still the same.”