Buddy Franklin ‘sets his sights on a move to Brisbane Lions’

Buddy Franklin could be a Brisbane Lions player next year after reports suggested the AFL veteran’s family would like to move north of the border.

Franklin’s future is clouded by uncertainty as he nears the end of his $10 million nine-year deal with the Swans.

Sydney has tried to negotiate an extension with the 35-year-old but has been unable to reach an agreement with Franklin who is dissatisfied with the club’s unwillingness to comply with his demands.

Franklin, who joined the club with 1,000 AFL goals earlier this year, would still be a huge asset to most clubs despite approaching the end of his career, and a candidate for premiership could be the 35-year-old welcome in 2023.

According to Channel 9, the Lions have emerged as a serious option for Franklin. Clearly, his wife and agent, Jesinta Franklin, is motivated to move north to be closer to family on the Gold Coast.

In addition, Franklin remains keen to perform at a high level and with Chris Fagan’s team in the mix for the premiership, there is a good chance the 35-year-old could win his first flag since 2013.

His arrival at the Gabba would bolster an already healthy Brisbane vanguard, with Joe Daniher, Eric Hipwood and Charlie Cameron joining their ranks.

However, 3AW Sportsday reports that, speaking off-air after an interview, Swans CEO Tom Harley said Franklin’s latest development was “news to me.”

Last month Franklin awkwardly laughed a question about his future in Sydney after their win over Fremantle.

“I’ve been playing mate for 18 years, so I’m pretty much used to all that commentary,” he said when questioned by Dockers legend Matthew Pavlich on Fox Footy.

“You just put it aside, move on, come here, everyone played really well as I said and were very happy with that win.”

Pavlich replied, “But you really like red and white?”

Franklin, quick to avoid falling into the AFL legend’s games, chuckled and shook Pavlich’s hand before walking away.

“Too smart for Pav,” Jason Dunstall responded to Fox Footy. “He just brushed it,” Adam Papalia added.