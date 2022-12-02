Home Buddhist temple left empty after its monks tested positive to meth
Categories: World

Buddhist temple left empty after its monks tested positive to meth

Niti Rungjaruenkij, head of the subdistrict court’s administration, said the drug users in the community – including the ex-monks – were registered for rehabilitation on Wednesday. Sungyut noted that the monks should leave the monks first because it would be “inappropriate” to have a monk in rehab, he said. After they are drug free, he said, they can become monks again if they so choose.

But for now, “the temple is empty” without the monks, Sungyut said. He and the sheriff discussed inviting a “good monk” from elsewhere to fill in. A few monks who learned of the scandal had also volunteered to stay at the temple to support the community in the meantime, he said.

Related Post
  1. Xi’s China juggernaut runs into potholes on the road to prosperity

    China has taken some modest steps to relax its quarantine rules, such as shortening isolation…

  2. ‘I miss my expensive mother-in-law’, says Camilla

    London: Camilla, the Queen Consort, has paid tribute to her “expensive mother-in-law” in her first…

  3. Injecting hope: New exhibit celebrates short but world-changing history of COVID vaccination

    “And even though it has been less than two years since that first vaccination[...] COVID-19…

At first, the revelations shocked the community, Sungyut said, leading him to fear people would lose faith. “It was very hard for villagers” when they learned of the monks’ transgressions, he said, but they later thanked him for his efforts.

After all, “they are misbehaving monks,” he said, “and they should leave the monks if they cannot follow and practice the disciplines.”

The Washington Post

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: Buddhistemptyleftmethmonkspositivetempletest
6 hours ago

Recent Posts

Vladimir Putin ‘fell down stairs at his home and soiled himself’

Vladimir Putin has fallen down the stairs in his official residence and soiled himself as…

9 mins ago

How Russia’s war in Ukraine tore my family apart

Kyiv, Ukraine – Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, I cut ties with…

13 mins ago

After a viral infection in Britain’s schools, a third primary school student succumbs to Strep A.

A third elementary school student has died after contracting Strep A as calls for a…

19 mins ago

Back to work! After his stint as a I’m A Celeb, Matt Hancock is back at Commons

Back to the day job! Matt Hancock returns to Commons to push for dyslexia screening…

21 mins ago

Interview: Madeleine Parry Talks Documentary ‘The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door’

Australia in the 1970s is reminiscent of many things including the legendary Aussie rock band…

28 mins ago

Los Angeles Lakers trade ideas based on the latest rumor

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty ImagesTrade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this…

29 mins ago