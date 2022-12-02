Buddhist temple left empty after its monks tested positive to meth

Niti Rungjaruenkij, head of the subdistrict court’s administration, said the drug users in the community – including the ex-monks – were registered for rehabilitation on Wednesday. Sungyut noted that the monks should leave the monks first because it would be “inappropriate” to have a monk in rehab, he said. After they are drug free, he said, they can become monks again if they so choose.

But for now, “the temple is empty” without the monks, Sungyut said. He and the sheriff discussed inviting a “good monk” from elsewhere to fill in. A few monks who learned of the scandal had also volunteered to stay at the temple to support the community in the meantime, he said.

At first, the revelations shocked the community, Sungyut said, leading him to fear people would lose faith. “It was very hard for villagers” when they learned of the monks’ transgressions, he said, but they later thanked him for his efforts.

After all, “they are misbehaving monks,” he said, “and they should leave the monks if they cannot follow and practice the disciplines.”

The Washington Post