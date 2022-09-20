Bucs will add free agent Cole Beasley to Tom Brady’s depleted receiving corps

<!–

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolster their depleted receiving corps with free agent Cole Beasley, who has been unsigned since falling out with the NFL over their vaccine protocols for most of last season.

Beasley’s agent has confirmed to DailyMail.com that the Bucs will add Beasley to their practice squad but plan to move him to the 53-man roster in the coming days. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report Beasley’s acquisition.

The move certainly fills a need for Tampa Bay and quarterback Tom Brady.

The Bucs recently lost Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans to a one-game suspension for his on-field skirmish with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Sunday. Tampa Bay is also already without free-agent signing Julio Jones, who missed Sunday’s win over the Saints with a knee problem.

Beasley, who has excelled out of the slot for both the Dallas Cowboys and Bills during his 10-year career, is now 33 and is coming off a solid season in Buffalo where he tied a career high with 82 receptions.