Bucs-Saints is marred by mass on-field BRAWL with Marshon Lattimore & Mike Evans being ejected

A close, heavyweight battle between two NFC South rivals led to a shoving match Sunday afternoon.

In the 4th quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New Orleans Saints, a fight broke out that started with a hit by Bucs receiver Mike Evans on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, sending the latter to the ground.

The pair were ejected for their roles in the match, with both benches spilling onto the pitch and continuing for some time.

It took the referees and coaches a few minutes to restore order, but the game opened up from there. With the game tied 3-3 at the time of the game, the offenses put their feet to the pedal and finished with a final score of 20-10 in favor of Tampa Bay.

A fight broke out between Tampa Bay and New Orleans after Marshon Lattimore (23,R) was seen jawing on the Bucs sideline and had some words for Tom Brady (12,L)

Lattimore shoved Brady as they yelled at each other, prompting Mike Evans (13) to rush in

At a sprint, Evans laid out Lattimore in retaliation, escalating things and leading to the brawl

The confrontation led to the benches spilling onto the field, with a shoving match as a result

After Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady threw a deep pass to Scotty Miller on third down that fell incomplete, the teams headed for the sideline.

Brady was seen complaining to an official as Marshon Lattimore walked by the Buccaneers bench. Lattimore was seen chatting with coaches on the sidelines, including former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians — who now serves the team as a consultant.

Lattimore waved his hand dismissively as he walked past Brady and possibly said something to him.

Brady took offense at this, turned on Lattimore and had his own words. Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette was next to Brady and appeared to throw his arms out to prevent Lattimore from getting to his quarterback.

Lattimore pushed back and then put his hands on Brady, who drew a flag. As he did this, Evans came storming down the sideline and laid a hit on Lattimore that sent him to the ground – and was also flagged.

The sidelines emptied as players began pushing each other. Coaches and officials were helpless to resolve and figure out the situation, with multiple penalties to each team.

At the end of it all, Lattimore and Evans were both ejected from the game. This is just the latest in a long history of confrontations between the two.

In 2017, Evans was suspended one game for running onto the field and shoving Lattimore in the back. In 2020, the two battled again – this time with Lattimore instigating and Evan knocking off his opponent’s helmet.

This could lead to harsher penalties for the two as the league reviews the incident further.

Both Lattimore and Evans were seen trying to pump up the crowd after their ejections