Bucks star Khris Middleton cleared to return after ankle surgeries, still not ready to take the court

Although he has been medically cleared to return, and apparently has been for some time, Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton is not ready to take the court just yet.

Middleton is still working to “feel physically ready” to make his season debut with the Bucks after undergoing a pair of ankle surgeries this past offseason, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Middleton has increased his on-court activity in recent weeks and participated in three-on-three games in practice, but has yet to fully return to participation.

While the team supports Middleton, his absence has been longer than many within the organization expected, according to the report.

It is unclear when Middleton will make his debut with the team this season. The Bucks hope he can participate in full scrimmages before playing in an actual game.

“He looks good,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday via ESPN. “He’s working hard. Listen, I think he’s close. And he’s going to keep working. This is the best I’ve ever seen him, I’ll say that.”

Middleton averaged 15.1 points and 5.3 assists per game last season, his 11th with the Bucks. The three-time All-Star shot over 49% from the floor last season. Middleton, however, has played in just 88 regular-season games since the start of the 2022-23 campaign due to various injuries, and has appeared in just 15 games for Rivers since he was hired to take over the team in January.

The Bucks could use Middleton. They entered Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls with a 5-9 record. While they have won three of their last four, the Bucks lost six of their first seven games of the season.

Middleton will undoubtedly have a big impact for Milwaukee once he’s back on the court. However, it’s still up in the air when that will actually be.