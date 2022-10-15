Buckingham Palace hopes to quietly drop Consort from Queen Camilla's title before King's coronation

As Camilla’s popularity continues to grow, there are hopes that her title will change

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Royal palace staff reportedly hope to quietly drop ‘Consort’ from Queen Consort Camilla’s title ahead of King Charles’ coronation in May 2023.

The decision will ultimately depend on how warmly the public accepts Camilla as she steps into her new role over the coming months.

Queen Elizabeth II publicly announced at her platinum jubilee in February that Camilla would receive the title of Queen Consort when Charles acceded to the throne.

And speaking after his mother’s death last month, the new monarch referred to his wife as such, saying: ‘I count on the loving help of my beloved wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage seventeen years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.’

But a new report from The telegraph suggests that aides would be more than happy to drop ‘Consort’ from the title if there is public appetite to do so.

The late queen assured Camilla (pictured) would be made queen consort when Charles became king in a historic platinum jubilee declaration that ended years of uncertainty over the matter

A new report suggests that aides would be more than happy to drop ‘Consort’ from the title if there’s public appetite to do so

A source told the publication that there is hope for a natural transition as the public and press begin to adopt the simpler, shortened ‘Queen Camilla’ title.

Past consorts of monarchs have received the same treatment, including the Queen Mother, Queen Mary and Queen Alexandra.

There was a time when it would have been controversial for some to honor Camilla with the royal title.

Camilla is said to have taken on the Consort title as a mark of respect following public opinion surrounding her marriage to the Royal Family in 2005.

But she has been able to win over many fans in the 17 years since and has enjoyed a positive response from the public for her handling of the Queen’s death last month.

Camilla is said to have taken on the Consort title as a mark of respect following public opinion surrounding her marriage to the royal family in 2005. However, she has been able to win over many fans in the 17 years since and has enjoyed a positive response from public for her handling of the Queen’s death last month

She is now considered by many to be one of the most popular members of the Royal Family and a fully fledged member of ‘The Firm’

She is now considered by many to be one of the most popular members of the Royal Family and a fully fledged member of ‘The Firm’.

Camilla said she felt “very honored and very touched” by the public stamp of approval after Queen Elizabeth publicly vouched for her in February on her platinum jubilee.

Her gradual rise within the Royal Family over recent years has seen her attend the State Opening of Parliament, and she also now holds the title of Councilor of State and can represent the King on official matters when he is unavailable.

Through charity work promoting literacy and highlighting the issue of domestic abuse and sexual violence, Camilla has carved out her own royal role.

Camilla will be crowned at Charles’ side at his coronation on May 6, just as the last Queen consort, the Queen Mother, was.