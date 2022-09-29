Buccaneers-Chiefs game WILL be played in Tampa following Hurricane Ian

The NFL is going to take its chances with Hurricane Ian by hosting Sunday night’s Chiefs-Buccaneers game at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

The league previously selected US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as an emergency venue for the game after the Bucs evacuated Florida’s Gulf Coast to practice in Miami ahead of Sunday’s game against the visiting Chiefs.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many thousands in southwest Florida who were hit hard by Hurricane Ian,” the Bucs said in a statement. “We are also very grateful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging effects of this powerful storm.

“We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and government agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled.”

The team also thanked first responders “who are already fighting the elements, saving lives and helping our neighbors in the most affected areas in our south.”