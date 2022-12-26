Buccal fat removal surgery can give someone an “attractive” jawline

Buccal fat removal surgery is a fast-growing trend among celebrities and social media personalities, and experts say it’s a relatively quick procedure that can help better define a person’s jawline.

The procedure cuts fat pads from the inside of a person’s cheek, giving them a more angular face. These pads soften the inside of a person’s mouth, but experts say they aren’t completely necessary.

Model Chrissy Teigen admitted to having the procedure last year, and it’s just one of many personalities believed to have had the surgery.

Dr. Barry Weintraub, a New York City-based plastic surgeon, told DailyMail.com that he’s seen twice as many applications for the surgery this year as last year.

Chrissy Teigen (pictured in May 2021 on the right) admitted to having buccal fat removed in September 2021. Teigen’s face (pictured in late 2021 on the right) looks more angular after the procedure

Glee star Lea Michelle (left) and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner (right) are believed to have had the surgery

Buccal fat removal as a purely cosmetic procedure. The results are permanent (file photo)

“The most beautiful faces in the world have a sharp angularity,” Dr. Weintraub to DailyMail.com, explaining why so many are undergoing the procedure.

Ms Teigen, 37, revealed on her Instagram in September 2021 that she had undergone the procedure – known as cheek fat removal surgery.

“Since I stopped drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it,” she said.

While celebrities are often shy about admitting to undergoing cosmetic procedures, it’s been speculated that Glee star Lea Michelle and Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner appeared to have more chiseled jawlines in recent public appearances.

It has also remained a trend in some areas of social media.

The buccal fat removal hashtag on TikTok has been viewed more than 150 million times, as videos discussing the procedure and speculating which celebrities have received it regularly go viral.

It is a purely cosmetic, permanent procedure.

Dr. Weintraub likens the effect it has on a person’s face to making them look like they’re drawing a cigarette – but permanently. He called it a ‘desired’ angularity.

He said the fat pads act like a pillow in the mouth. They sometimes serve as a buffer between the teeth when chewing.

However, their actual use in the body is unnecessary, and the plastic surgeon compared them to the appendix – as the body has evolved past the need for both.

Dr. Weintraub, who performs two of the procedures weekly at his Manhattan practice, makes an incision from a patient’s mouth.

About 75 percent of procedures are performed on women. Surgery usually costs between $9,500 and $12,500.

He then scoops out a “tablespoon” amount of liquid fat, which he compares to the chicken fat one might be familiar with in cooking.

Patients are put under anesthesia for the procedure.

Dr. Weintraub said this is important because a person moving while a doctor cuts their mouth could cause serious damage.

It takes about half an hour for the surgeon to complete each side of the mouth, and the entire operation takes about an hour.

The surgeon will then close the incisions with dissolvable sutures.

The risks are low and complications are rare. In some rare cases, a patient will develop an infection at the site of the incision or injury to some nerves in the face.

If the procedure fails, a person may end up with an asymmetrical face. This may require another cosmetic procedure to repair.

Recovery is often quick. Dr. Weintraub said a person who has buccal fat removal surgery can go back to work the next day.

It may take some time for the angular jawline to show in recipients.

A common drawback of the procedure mentioned on social media is that it makes a person look older and they look even worse as they get older.

Dr. Weintraub disputes this, saying, “You’ll look a lot younger.”

