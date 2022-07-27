Bubba Watson is ‘set to be announced as the latest defector to the LIV Golf Series’ 

Two-time major winner Bubba Watson will be “the latest high-profile defector of the Saudi-backed LIV series.”

The 43-year-old won the Masters in 2012 and 2014 but has fallen back a bit in recent years. he has dropped to 86 in the world rankings, missing the last two majors.

Some big names have been added to the breakaway tour, including Phil Mickelsen, Henrik Stenson and Segio Garcia.

Bubba Watson becomes the latest defector of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series

According to reports in the TelegraphWatson is set to be paid £41 million for his defection.

He will be announced at this weekend’s 54-hole competition in New Jersey, which will have a prize pool big enough to see the loser take home £100,000.

They also report that he will compete in LIV’s £20m tournament in Boston in September, and will captain one of 12 teams in the LIV Golf League next year.

It will be Golf’s first ever league and will also introduce a franchise system team with captain-led teams who will compete and have the opportunity to build their franchises to attract fans and sponsors.

More to follow.