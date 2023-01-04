BT signs deal to create the world’s largest drone superhighway in the UK

BT has closed a deal to create the world’s largest drone superhighway in the UK.

The FTSE 100 telecoms giant has signed a £5m deal with Altitude Angel, a Reading aviation firm that specializes in unified traffic management, the technology that allows drones to fly safely long distances without a pilot. .

Altitude is behind Project Skyway, which aims to build a 165-mile-long drone network spanning the airspace over Reading, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Coventry and Rugby.

BT will provide its connectivity and infrastructure to help maintain Arrow, the Altitude technology on which Project Skyway is based.

It will resell Altitude software and provide commercial support for drones to be used for remote inspections and deliveries.

BT’s director of drones, Dave Pankhurst, will also serve on Altitude’s board.

He hopes to allow Altitude to expand beyond the 165-mile area, saying the network could cover ‘thousands of miles’, connecting towns and cities across the country and helping the UK ‘unlock the multi-billion dollar drone economy’.

“This partnership is a natural extension of BT’s work,” said Tom Guy of BT’s digital incubation unit.

Altitude boss Richard Parker added: “By combining our technology… with BT’s significant communications infrastructure, we can quickly bring Arrow to the masses.”

While currently used primarily by hobbyists and photographers, the sector is estimated to be worth £45bn by 2030.