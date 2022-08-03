Bryson DeChambeau ‘personally knows’ the PGA Tour will settle its LIV Golf row and DROP life bans

Bryson DeChambeau claims he “personally knows” that the PGA Tour will reverse the unlimited ban on players joining Saudi Arabia’s controversial LIV Golf series – and believes a solution will be found “quite soon”.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson on Fox News, “The Scientist” gave a confident response when asked if he was concerned about his lifelong suspension from the PGA Tour after turning his back on cashing in on the Saudi millions – $125 million to be exact.

“It makes no sense (the ban). No, I’m not worried about that,” said DeChambeau, the winner of the 2020 US Open. “I think it will work out.

“Personally, I know it will be sorted out, whether it’s legal or they come to the table to work out the terms. I’m sure it will wash itself out in the future, quite soon.”

DeChambeau called himself “a bit of a trendsetter” and kicked Tucker along the same lines about “growing the game” that many of his LIV Golf colleagues have talked about.

“First of all, it offers a lot of opportunities to do something different in the game of golf,” said the 28-year-old. ‘I’ve always been a bit of a trendsetter. Growing up, I always thought I would do something cool in the game of golf.

Bryson DeChambeau ‘Personally Knows’ PGA Tour Will Solve LIV Golf Deadlock

DeChambeau, pictured in last week’s LIV event, took $125 million to participate in the Saudi-backed series

DeChambeau won the US Open in 2020 and says joining LIV will help him grow the game

“I’ve always thought that golf should suit the younger generation and it’s all about growing the game of golf. I think in any industry whatever it is it has always changed and innovated and golf is no different. New formats and teams enhance the spirit of the game.’

But there’s only so long that a LIV Golf player can talk about the series before discussing the huge sums of money on offer just to pop up. DeChambeau is no different from the rest in that regard.

“Only for the economy it was a no-brainer,” Dechambeau said of his decision to join. “It just becomes a hobby (when you play for free).

“This is our livelihood and it was a great economic opportunity for golfers to make a lot of money.

“That’s why we grew up with golf – also for history, to go on to win majors, PGA Tour events and now I want to win LIV events.

“You can see the passion and the competitive aspect of this environment here and we all want to win every week.”

DeChambeau, 28, admitted that the money offered made it a ‘no-brainer’

He said he will use the money to build a multisport and education complex in Dallas

DeChambeau said that with the money he gets from his LIV Golf exploits, he will build a multisport and education complex in Dallas.

“With the resources I have now, it doesn’t mean I can sit on my ass and do nothing,” he said. “At some point you realize there’s more to life than golf and that’s what LIV Golf allows me to do.”

DeChambeau teamed up with Donald Trump last week, with the most recent LIV event on his Bedminster course.

“He’s actually a really good golfer. He hits it in the middle of the fairway and has a good iron play and puts it pretty well,” DeChambeau said at the time. “But it was an honor. I mean, every time you get to play with a president, whether you graduate or sit, it’s just an honor, whoever it is.

“I’ve been very lucky to be in a relationship with him, and he’s always been generous to me.”

But one relationship that has been tarnished is the one with Tiger Woods.

LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman told Tucker Monday that Woods turned down an offer between $700 million and $800 million to join the breakout series.

DeChambeau played a round with President Trump last week, who hosted the LIV event

But DeChambeau says Tiger Woods hasn’t spoken to him since he left the PGA Tour

And in a conversation with Sports Illustrated in late July, DeChambeau said he hadn’t spoken to Woods since he made the LIV move.

“I have the utmost respect for what he has to say. For me personally, to be my own person, I’m going to work even harder to prove that I’m worth the price,” he said.

“We’ve been pretty close and unfortunately we haven’t spoken, one day we will again, and I’m always open to a conversation with anyone.

“I have no problem with it and I hope we can see it someday.”