Bryson DeChambeau Misses World Long Drive Championship Title With 406 Meter Bomb

Bryson DeChambeau came within 20 yards of clinching the 2022 PLDA World Championship in Mesquite, Nevada on Saturday.

The LIV Golf star had to settle for second place out of a field of 128 players, including some of the world’s most powerful long drive specialists.

Above them was Martin Borgmeier, who took home the title and purse with an astonishing 426m ride.

Bryson finishes 2nd in the Pro Long Drive World Championship ahead of Martin Borgmeier. Bryson hit his best ball of the event on his very last chance, when he needed it most, but ultimately came up short on Martin’s 426m drive. Full final matchup pic.twitter.com/74aMUFsnjF — LIV Golf Updates (@LIVGolfUpdates) October 2, 2022

Borgmeier defeated DeChambeau, along with previous two-time champion, Kyle Berkshire, who finished in ninth place.

DeChambeau found the grid with three of his six assigned drives and landed 406 yards, almost causing a shock.

However, Borgmeier hit his third ball 415 yards and followed that with a 426-yarder who turned out to be the winner.

“There is one very, very important thing, and you all know it,” Borgmeier said after his win.

“I wouldn’t be here, none of us would be here with the advancements in technology, if a man hadn’t come a year ago to make the sport what it is today. And I think he’s well on his way to coming back. And that guy is Bryson DeChambeau.”

Martin Borgmeier (C), with Tiger Woods (L) & Bryson DeChambeau (R) recently in the Bahamas

Borgmeier added: “He also finished second! What is going on! That dude is a professional golfer and he puts these ball speed numbers on… he sticks it up in the final and hits 400 plus! No one has ever done that! People don’t realize how crazy that is!’

DeChambeau missed not only the bragging rights, but also a $50,000 prize. It’s doubtful, though, that that will have bothered him too much after he ditched the PGA Tour this year to join the rebel circuit LIV Golf for a mega-money deal.

DeChambeau last entered the event with much more fanfare when he came in after the USA’s win over Team Europe at Whistling Straits, where he hit a 417m bomb on the par-five fifth.

Bryson DeChambeau stunned the crowds in Nevada last year with a stunning display

The golf superstar attracted a huge audience which created a festive atmosphere at the event

The American nearly matched that drive at the PLDA World Championships the following week, when he crushed 416 yards to finish seventh.

Eddie Fernandes won the Senior World Championship with a run of 411 yards.

Borgmeier has become a must-follow for fans of sleek, powerful drives and practices on long drivetrains around the world.

The 28-year-old won the European Tour Rankings in his 2008 rookie season. The following year, he competed in the World Long Drive Tour, where he reached the top-10 for the first time.

According to the Pro Long Drive website, Borgmeier is currently ranked 13th in the 2022 PLD world ranking.