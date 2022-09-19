Bryson DeChambeau accidentally walks face-first into a rope at LIV Golf Chicago in bizarre video

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bryson DeChambeau suffered an unfortunate and bizarre injury on Sunday at LIV Golf Chicago, where the American failed to duck under a rope and bounced it off his face instead.

The injury occurred after he hit his approach on the 14th hole.

In a video of the incident, which happened during the tournament’s final round, DeChambeau can be seen next to his caddy, who lifted the rope up so the 29-year-old could more easily handle it.

But despite looking at the rope before trying to go under it, DeChambeau jumps face-first onto the rope, sending his head backwards and taking the hat off his head.

Bryson DeChambeau suffered the unfortunate injury on the final day of LIV Chicago

The golfer was clearly in pain after the accident as he crouched down and held his face, venting through the discomfort.

“Oh my God, what the f—k guys?” he said after slapping his face.

‘Oh my f——g God. I can’t see out of my right eye right now.’

Despite the unfortunate injury, DeChambeau finished the hole strong, later sinking a putt for birdie.

For the weekend, DeChambeau finished tied for eighth in the tournament at -6, along with Phil Mickelson, Chase Koepka and Laurie Canter.

He won $576,250 in prize money at the event.