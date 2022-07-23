Brynne Gordon claims ex-husband Geoffrey Edelsen choked her with headband during row over cheating

Geoffrey Edelsten attempted to strangle his then-wife Brynne in a frenzied assault after confronting him for cheating with multiple women, she claimed.

Brynne Gordon claimed he had a hairband wrapped around her neck until just over two years after their marriage, she could no longer breathe in explosive court documents filed as she sued his estate.

According to the documents, Edelsten turned violent in March 2012 when he realized she was calling “countless” women he had secretly dated while on a business trip to the United States.

Gordon is suing Edelsten’s estate for proper maintenance and support after she was put out of her will and never reached a divorce settlement after their divorce in 2013.

The explosive affidavit, filed with the Supreme Court of Victoria, said she made the calls afterward discovering his plans to cheat in text messages and email exchanges.

All hell broke loose when Edelsten realized what she was doing, documents say.

He chased her through their Melbourne penthouse apartment and punched her in the chest, Brynne claims.

She managed to “kick” him away, and as she caught her breath, Edelsten reached down her hairband, wrapped it around her neck and strangled her, the affidavit claimed.

“I couldn’t breathe and started coughing and gasping for air.”

When she threw his phone away, he let go and scrambled to retrieve it.

According to the documents, the police were called about the attack, but due to the potential for unwanted publicity, no intervention order was formalized.

They have since seen a marriage counselor twice, the affidavit said, for both his “physical and verbal abuse” and his cheating.

But Edelsten didn’t take the sessions seriously.

Instead, he complained about the cost of the counseling, denied cheating and mocked her as “obese.”

Gordon’s affidavit included claims that Edelsten cheated on her in November 2009 before they even got married, and that his infidelity continued throughout their five-year marriage.

Court documents include an email, apparently from Edelsten to a woman on a dating website in 2010.

In it, he claimed to have been included in a list of Australia’s 10 sexiest people, alongside Huge Jackman, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.

The new revelations come after Daily Mail Australia exclusively revealed that he offered her a $50 million “deal” to marry him just two weeks after they met in Las Vegas.

It is alleged that Edelsten sent Brynne an astonishing email in October 2008, a fortnight after the couple met, saying he was “delighted” and “bewildered” by her – before outlining his financial proposal.

“Read carefully and respond if you want before midnight tonight, otherwise this proposal will expire,” Edelsten is said to have written on October 31.

The bombshell email obtained by Daily Mail Australia claims to detail Geoffrey’s $50 million proposal

‘I’ve never felt like this before. And you gave me the impression that you liked me too. If this wasn’t true, then you’re a good actress.

Edelsten is said to have gone into detail about the eight benefits Brynne would have on the proposal, including a fully paid apartment “at least twice as good” as one she could afford.

“I’ll give you a brand new motor vehicle more suited to a classy lady like you. A luxury brand, maybe a convertible. It will make your friends green with envy,” he wrote.

“I’ll pay you twice as much as you earn now and increase these payments monthly until you receive $100,000 a year.

It is alleged that Edelsten told Brynne that he only wanted her to work “very few hours a week” so that she could “get study, training and travel.”

“When we get together at the end of a year, I will leave you $1 million and this will be at the end of each year.

“We’re getting married after a year of engagement. We’ll sign a prenup, but you’ll be left with a minimum of $10 million.’

Brynne Edelsten married Geoffrey Edelsten in a $3 million marriage in 2009. She was 27 at the time and he was 67

Edelsten told Brynne she would receive “everything plus some charitable donations” if they were still married when he died.

“That will be over $50 million.”

He ended the email by saying that all the terms in his proposal were subject to one condition: “No infidelity.”

Gordon is suing Edelsten’s estate, claiming he didn’t take care of her in the way he promised.

Edelsten was found dead in his Melbourne home in June 2021 at the age of 78.

Her affidavit claims that after they broke up in December 2013, she was in financial trouble, with only $79.28 in her bank account.

For a while she lived off instant noodles and microwaved meals and was also homeless.

Despite being in the spotlight, she has struggled ever since, earning taxable income of less than $13,000 in 2020 and 2021.

‘I was then’ [at the time of separation], and am now in a bad financial position and have not received any rights as wife from Geoffrey while he was still alive, nor under his will. He did not take proper care of me,” she said in her affidavit.

Gordon takes action against Michael John Webb and Lindsay Lawrence Hosking as executors of Edelsten’s will.