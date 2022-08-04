Brynne Edelsten shares photo of her baby Starr who has blue eyes and blonde hair just like her mum

She has been enjoying motherhood ever since she welcomed her first child – a daughter named Starr – five months ago.

And Brynne Edelsten shared a cute photo of her daughter on Thursday evening.

The socialite, who was once married to the late Melbourne businessman Geoffrey Edelsten, posted a close-up of the little toddler, who has sparkly blue eyes and blond hair just like her mother.

The little one wore a cute Snugglepot and Cuddlepie onesie.

A smitten Brynne captioned her post – ‘My lucky girl’ along with two star emojis.

Brynne recently told the Herald Sun Starr is a “miracle” and taking care of her has given her a new outlook on life.

The SAS Australia contestant explained that she initially thought motherhood was ‘not on the cards’ for her and that she feels so blessed to have a perfect daughter to care for.

‘I don’t know myself anymore, everything revolves around her. She’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” she said.

She added that while she had to make some necessary adjustments to take care of Starr, it was worth it.

“Finding time to do something alone is almost unheard of, but she’s everything to me,” she explained.

American-born socialite Brynne welcomed her “miracle baby” on April 21.

She recently told New idea that she had chosen to give her daughter the surname Gordon – her maiden name – so that she would feel ‘connected’ to her family in the US

The identity of Starr’s father has not been made public. However, Brynne confirmed to the publication that the man had met his daughter twice.

“I haven’t slept well since Starr arrived,” Brynne said of motherhood.

“But I wouldn’t trade my mother for anything—I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The pregnancy was great news for Brynne, who discovered during her high-profile marriage to Geoffrey that she was unlikely to ever conceive naturally.

The Oklahoma-born television personality rose to fame in 2009 when she married Geoffrey, who was 40 years her senior.

Their marriage was short-lived, however, and the couple divorced in 2014 after Brynne claimed her husband had been unfaithful to her.

The socialite recently made headlines after making bombshell claims that her ex-husband tried to strangle her with her own headband after she caught him sending large sums of money to young women on ‘sugar daddy’ dating apps. .

The reality star is suing Edelsten’s estate for maintenance and support after his death last year.

She claimed that Edelsten once caught her on his phone “punching her in the chest” in their Melbourne CBD penthouse.