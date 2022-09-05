Brynne Edelsten shares heartbreaking post about postnatal depression

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brynne Edelsten shared a heartbreaking post about postpartum depression.

The American socialite took to Instagram Monday night and wrote: “It’s okay to miss parts of your life before having a baby.”

Her post was soon flooded with well wishes from her loyal fans, with many sharing love heart emojis in support.

Brynne Edelsten shared a heartbreaking Instagram post Monday night in which he admitted he had postpartum depression. Brynne is pictured with daughter Starr Amari Gordon

Brynne, 39, became a mother for the first time on April 21 when she gave birth to daughter Starr Amari Gordon.

PND is a complex condition that affects one in five mothers and one in 10 fathers, and has no clearly defined causes.

The BetterHealth Channel website states: ‘PND is depression that occurs within 12 months of having a baby, usually during the first few weeks or months.

‘It can start slowly or suddenly and can range from very mild and transient to severe and persistent.

“For most women, it passes quickly, but others need professional help.”

The American socialite wrote on Instagram that it’s “okay to miss parts of your life before having a baby.” Her post was soon inundated with well wishes from her loyal fans, with many sharing love heart emojis in support

Brynne shared a collage of photos on Instagram of her bond with the newborn in June

In June, Brynne told New Idea that she had chosen to give her daughter the last name Gordon – her maiden name – so that she would feel “connected” to her family in the US.

The former fitness instructor had adopted the surname Edelsten when she married the late Geoffrey Edelsten in 2009, who died last year at age 78.

Although she kept the name after their divorce in 2014, she didn’t feel it was appropriate to pass it on to her daughter.

Starr Amari Gordon turns 5 months old on September 21

The identity of Starr’s father has not been made public. However, Brynne confirmed to the publication that the man had met his daughter twice.

“I haven’t slept well since Starr arrived,” Brynne said of motherhood.

“But I wouldn’t trade my mother for anything – I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.