Brynne Edelsten reveals the meaning behind daughter Starr Amari .’s unusual name

Socialite Brynne Edelsten has revealed why she gave daughter Starr Amari such an unusual name.

Byrnne, 39, spoke to the Herald Sun and revealed that she wanted to name the four-month-old “Rain” initially.

“She was going to be called Rain and I knew I wanted Amari as my middle name, because that means miracle or promise of God,” Brynne said.

She continued, “But I also loved the name Starr and the way Starr Amari sounded together, well it was perfect. And she is my miracle.’

The influencer welcomed her daughter, who she described as an unplanned “miracle baby,” on April 21.

A few weeks later, Brynne’s mother Mariel flew from Arizona to Melbourne to meet her granddaughter.

“And this makes more than 30 hours of travel worth it!” wrote Mariel on Instagram.

Brynne recently told New Idea that she had chosen to give her daughter the last name Gordon – her maiden name – so that she would feel “connected” to her family in the US.

The former fitness instructor had adopted the surname Edelsten when she married the late Geoffrey Edelsten in 2009.

Although she kept the name after their divorce in 2014, she didn’t feel it was appropriate to pass it on to her daughter.

Edelsten died last June at the age of 78.

The identity of Starr’s father has not been made public. However, Brynne confirmed to the publication that the man had met his daughter twice.

Brynne is still in the baby bubble with her daughter Starr

“I haven’t slept well since Starr arrived,” Brynne said of motherhood.

“But I wouldn’t trade my mother for anything—I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The pregnancy was great news for Brynne, who discovered during her high-profile marriage to Geoffrey that she was unlikely to ever conceive naturally.

“I thought I had no maternal instinct,” she told New Idea.

“Even when I was pregnant I couldn’t quite believe it was happening, but as soon as she arrived we became very close and it all felt very natural.”

Brynne announced in December last year that she was pregnant.