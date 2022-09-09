Bryn Chapman Parish looks effortlessly chic as he attends the Heartbreak High Premiere Party

Bryn Chapman Parish had a cool, chic look when he graced the red carpet of the Heartbreak High Premiere Party with their fellow cast on Friday.

The 25-year-old actor wore a dark green suit over a black lace shirt that showed a seductive glimpse of their torso.

He wore a gold choker and necklace alongside chunky gold rings and nail polish.

Bryn Chapman Parish, 25, (pictured) had a cool, chic look as he graced the red carpet at the Heartbreak High Premiere Party with their fellow cast on Friday.

Asher Yasbincek was a sight to behold, as she wore a pinstripe outfit, the sleeves flowing down their hands and the shorts showing off her tattoos.

The Heights star wore a matching purse and adorned with gold earrings and black heels.

Her short golden hair was smoothed out as she applied a dab of nude lipstick and a smoky brown eye.

Muscular Josh Heuston took the opportunity to show off his bulging biceps at the premiere.

The model and actor, 25, dressed in a royal blue vest with a matching belt over plain black trousers.

He completed the look with shiny black shoes, a single earring and a crystal-encrusted necklace.

Chloé Hayden was a vision of fairytale beauty in her strawberry print low-cut dress.

The 25-year-old rights activist for the rights of people with disabilities adorned her head with a rose crown and threw a pair of glittering silver boots under the dress.

As an accessory with pearl and silver jewelry, she curled the ends of their short, choppy hair and went for a nude make-up look with a blush on top.

Brodie Townsend went for a casual chic look.

The Perth-born actor threw on a gray and bright blue vest with nothing underneath, and paired it with brown pants.

He paired the look with brown slides and a simple silver chain.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Madon sported a much more edgy look than their co-stars, wearing a rouched, off-the-shoulder dress with black latex tights underneath.

The Moth Effect star, 24, went with chunky pink heels and dangling silver earrings and rings to complete the outfit.

Her black hair was half up with a bronzed makeup look to complement her dark eyes.

James Majoos looked as effortlessly chic as the rest.

The up-and-coming actor, 24, appeared in a stylish maroon suit buttoned over a bare torso.

He paired the look with a pair of pointed black shoes and a silver necklace that hung loosely around his neck.

Among the Heartbreak High reboot’s inclusive lineup are gay and non-binary characters, TV Blackbox reports.

Set in the fictional Hartley High, the eight-part series is an awake update of the 90s high school drama that made Callan Mulvey and Ada Nicodemou household names.

According to Que Minh Luu, Netflix’s Director of Content in Australia and New Zealand, “It is a long-held dream to make Heartbreak High for the current generation of Australians.”

