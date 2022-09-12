Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson reveal how much weight they’ve lost ahead of wedding day

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Married At First Sight’s Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson are “wedding shredded” as they prepare to actually walk down the aisle in five months.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on Monday, the couple, both 33, revealed they’ve lost a total of 15 pounds and are both on track to reach their goals.

“My weight loss journey is going well,” Bryce said.

Married At First Sight’s Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson are ‘wedding shredded’ as they prepare to actually walk down the aisle in five months

Bryce said he’s delighted that he’s nearly reached his 10-pound goal by replacing meals with shakes for breakfast and lunch.

“I’m down about a pound and a half, so I’m about eight and a half pounds off, which has been good,” he added.

Liss admitted she was happy with her results, too.

My weight loss journey is going great, I couldn’t be happier. My goal was to lose eight kilos and I am now at seven kilos, so one more kilo to go,” she gushed.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on Monday, the couple, both 33, revealed they’ve lost a total of 15 pounds and are both on track to reach their goals.

‘I did the same, have breakfast and lunch once. I’ve never had breakfast, so I’m actually eating more calories now than before.’

Bryce and Melissa were spotted looking in love as they headed out to meet fans on Saturday as part of their celebrity slim ambassador duties.

Liss looked casual chic in a white sweater that she paired with jeans and sneakers.

‘My weight loss journey is going well after I get used to it,’ said Bryce

Bryce wore a white T-shirt that he paired with black pants and a denim jacket.

The couple, who found love on the Channel Nine experiment last year, have set a wedding date in the summer of 2023 due to the pandemic.

The couple welcomed twin brothers Levi and Tate in October 2021.