Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she was paid much less for Jurassic Park films than co-star Chris Pratt

Bryce Dallas Howard has said she was paid “so much less” than Chris Pratt to star in the Jurassic World trilogy, but has revealed that her opponent was a real ally when it came to getting equal pay for outside projects.

The two actors were announced as co-stars in the three action movies, but Variety reported in 2018 that Bryce, 41, had made $8 million for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while Chris, 43, had made $10 million.

However, the Screen Actors Guild award winner shared: Insider the pay gap was much wider, explaining, “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports said, so much less.”

While Bryce had made a name for herself in the action movie Terminator Salvation and the SAG and won several other awards for her work on The Help, she said she didn’t have the upper hand when she signed up for the dinosaur-driven project.

“When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was way behind. And unfortunately you have to sign up for three films, and then your deals are done.’

Rather than keep quiet about the inequality, the Pete’s Dragon actress spoke to her colleague about it, and the Guardians Of The Galaxy star went to work for pay equality in other ways, including wildlife park rides and video games.

“What I’m saying is that Chris and I discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on things that hadn’t been negotiated before, like a game or a ride, he would literally say to me, ‘You guys’ I “Don’t even have to do anything. I’ll do all the bargaining. We get paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.”

“I love him so much because he did. I really do, because I got paid more for that sort of thing than I ever did for the movie.’

The affection between the two stars, who spent countless hours together, is mutual.

In July, Chris posted a sweet Instagram tribute to Bryce to mark the success of their latest dinosaur project.

He added a caption to the post explaining how much he appreciated working with the talented actress over the years and having the opportunity to tell such a compelling story in the Jurassic World franchise.

“It’s been 1 month since #JurassicWorldDominion hit theaters and I can’t help but think about my partner during all of this,” he wrote.

“You’ve been by my side on this crazy ride for over 8 years and I wouldn’t want it any other way. 8 extraordinary years. 3 fantastic movies. It was such an honor to share this journey with you,” Chris added.

The two stars have been co-stars since the first Jurassic World movie was released in 2015.

The Help actress also posted on her own Instagram page in July to thank Chris for talking to her students for her Nine Muses Lab.

Designed to educate students interested in the world of filmmaking, the course is part of Bryce’s entertainment company Nine Muses Entertainment.

“Favorite thing #6718 about @prattprattpratt: I can rely on him as much for a belly laugh as I can for incredibly insightful advice,” she added in her caption.

In a joint interview on Entertainment tonight with Chris, Bryce gave her honest opinion about her opponent.

“Chris is someone I respect and admire and have a lot of fun with and we’re very compatible as team members, frankly, as colleagues,” she stated.

“It was absolutely wonderful to have a friend in my life like you,” the actress added to Chris.

The Parks and Recreation actor gave a funny response to his co-star to also add something about their friendship. “Bryce is actually the secret weapon. I think she operates like a ninja in the shadows.”

During their interview with ETBryce admitted that the on-screen kiss the two shared for the first time in the trilogy wasn’t actually written.

“It was no surprise to me,” she explained. “It was a surprise to everyone who was there that day because it wasn’t written.”

The actress then added, jokingly, “Here’s a little thing to know about me. In these movies I always bet to kiss Chris Pratt.”

The two actors also have children of about the same age, and during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Showthey explained how their children are also friends with each other after meeting on set.

Chris explained that one day he asked his son Jack which friend he wanted to eat pizza with, and he replied with “Beatrice,” Bryce’s daughter.

“And they remain friends for the rest of their lives,” said The Village actress in the interview with Ellen.