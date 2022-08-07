Bryant Young delivers emotional speech to late son as Class of 2022 inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

The NFL took time on Saturday afternoon to honor some of the greatest players ever with its annual Hall of Fame ceremony.

The day is generally reserved for memories of some of the best who have ever played the game and to ensure they are never forgotten, but a member of this year’s class wanted to make sure someone else was remembered.

Former defensive lineman Bryant Young of the San Francisco 49ers took the time to dedicate his speech to his late son Colby Young, who died of childhood cancer in 2016 at age 15.

Bryant Young fights back tears as he speaks about his late son Colby during his inaugural address

Young laughs as he puts his sunglasses on his Hall of Fame bust in front of the cameras

Young poses with his family and HOF bust after dedicating his speech to his late son

“From my pain I found purpose,” he said at the end of his 10-minute speech. “Having someone grab my hand is just as important as reaching for theirs. In an isolated world, personal connections are more important than ever.

“I keep my eyes on Christ and engage in good works, including the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. I’ve learned to trust God’s plan and timing, not mine.

“In this, my 10th year of eligibility, I enter the Hall as a member of the Class of 2022. Twenty-two was Colby’s favorite number.”

Young played his entire 14-year career with the 49ers and was a crucial member of the team that won San Francisco its fifth Super Bowl.

He also made the NFL All-Decade Team for the 1990s and is the all-time 49ers leader with 89.5.

Of course, Young was not the only player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, as the class also included Richard Seymour, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Cliff Branch, Sam Mills and Dick Vermeil.

Richard Seymour and New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Pose Next to Seymour’s Bust

Dick Vermeil smiles and points to his bust after it is unveiled on stage during the ceremony

Seymour, who is also the youngest member of the class, is the name most younger fans will remember when they last played for the then Oakland Raiders in 2012. During his career, Seymour won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots among a slew of other accolades.

Dick Vermeil did not play in the NFL, but is the only member of the class to serve as a coach. He was the head coach of the Eagles, Rams and Chiefs for a long career that also included success in the college game with UCLA.

Art McNally is the other of the eight inductees who was not an NFL player. McNally spent nine years on the field as an official before becoming the league’s Supervisor of Officials in 1968.

Shannon O’Hara (left) and Conner O’Hara (right) pose with the bust of grandfather Art McNally

He held that role until 1991, remained involved with the game until 2015, and became known as the “Father of the Modern Era.”

McNally, 97, is the first official on the field to be inducted into the Hall. However, he was not present at the event, but his grandchildren received the honor.

Relatives also received awards on behalf of the aforementioned Branch and Mills who passed away in 2019 and 2005 respectively.

Branch won three Super Bowl rings as a wide receiver and earned three All-Pro during his time with the then Oakland Raiders. He finished his career with 501 receptions for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns.

Mills played linebacker for the Carolina Panthers for nine years, racking up more than 1,200 tackles and 20 sacks in his career.

Melanie Mills, widow of former NFL player Sam Mills poses with his bust during the ceremony

Cliff Branch’s sister Elaine Anderson poses with a bust of the former NFL player on Saturday

Among the other players in attendance at the ceremony, Tony Boselli became the first player to be drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars and inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Boselli played left tackle for the Jaguars and was voted to five Pro Bowls before his career was cut short due to injury.

Butler became the 28th member of the Packers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. During his playing days, he proved to be one of the most versatile safeties in the game registering 38 passes while adding 20½ sacks, one of only four players to have at least 35 interceptions and 20 sacks going back to the days when the NFL of bags made an official statistic in 1982.

Butler is the last first-team player from the 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s to enter the Hall. He was named All-Pro in the first-team four times (1993, ’96, ’97, and ’98) and played in four Pro Bowls.

Leroy Butler poses with his bust at the NFL Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton