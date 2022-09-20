Bryan Robson admits he and Sir Alex Ferguson were convinced United had ‘landed Jude Bellingham’

Bryan Robson has revealed how he and Sir Alex Ferguson were convinced Jude Bellingham would sign for Manchester United before he moved to Germany.

Bellingham and his family met with Robson, Ferguson and Eric Cantona at Carrington’s training ground to discuss a potential deal before signing for Dortmund.

Robson said he and Ferguson were confident they had ‘landed’ the England international and admitted he would have been a ‘good signing’ for the club.

Bryan Robson was convinced Manchester United had ‘landed’ the signing of Jude Bellingham (above) before he decided to join German giants Borussia Dortmund

Bellingham and his family met with Robson (right), Ferguson (left) and Eric Cantona at Carrington to discuss a potential deal

Bellingham has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world after excelling in the Bundesliga with Dortmund.

However, Robson was convinced the England international would ply his trade at Manchester United after meeting him several years ago.

Talking about how United missed out on the rising star, Robson revealed The sun: ‘I saw him play closely against City.

The England international (L) has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world

Bellingham is wanted by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly – who spent £271m this summer

– You could see how much he has come since we thought we had landed him at Manchester United a few years ago.

Robson went on to add: ‘Unfortunately for us he decided to move to Germany. We thought we more or less had him.

“Myself, Sir Alex and Eric Cantona all met him with his mum and dad at Carrington and after that meeting we thought he would come to us.”

Robson has also backed the 19-year-old to star for England at the World Cup in Qatar.

He praised Bellingham’s ‘anticipation’ and his willingness to win the ball, but said the youngster must ‘keep his feet on the ground’ to reach his full potential.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (R) is also interested in signing the 19-year-old star next summer

However, he will have to contend with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (R)

Robson said: ‘He has great anticipation – as we saw in the way he darted into the box to put his header away. But he also wins a lot of games.

‘A lot of people think he’s more or less an attacking midfielder, but he can also do the other side of it. He has a good size. He is quite fast and actually has a bit of everything about him.

‘Obviously what he needs to do is keep his feet on the ground and work hard to be the best he can be. But you can see why he has become such a big target in the market because he is such a big talent.

‘And if he continues to perform as he did against City, he will be a big part of England’s World Cup bid.’

Bellingham’s market value could skyrocket if he plays a crucial role for England at the World Cup

United’s new boss Erik ten Hag is said to be interested in signing Bellingham during next summer’s transfer window.

However, Chelsea are also looking to sign Bellingham ahead of the 2023-2024 campaign.

Boehly – who spent £271million on new signings this summer – is said to be a big fan of the England international and interested in his services.

Liverpool have also identified the Borussia Dortmund star as a key piece in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield puzzle.