Bryan Kohberger’s new attorney famously overturned a murder conviction after catching out lying cop

Head defender Anne Taylor, 57

The attorney representing mass murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is Kootenai County’s public defender — who previously overturned a murder conviction after being caught making “false statements” by the Idaho Police Department.

Anne Taylor, 57, has already sent a team of investigators to the home on Kings Road in Idaho to begin a crime scene reconstruction before Kohberger returns to the state.

He left the Monroe County Correctional Facility at 6 a.m. this morning and was transferred to the Pennsylvania State Police, who are handling his transport back to Idaho.

Taylor and a team of four others visited the house where the bloody massacres took place on Tuesday, the same day Kohberger waived his extradition in court.

She has worked for the Kootenai County Public Defenders office since 2004 and landed the top job in 2017 after John Adams retired.

Taylor worked on the case of Jonathan Ellington, who was accused of using his car to hit a woman in a traffic accident.

Ellington, who was 45 at the time, was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years for the crime – before it was overturned due to the “false testimony” of an Idaho police officer.

Taylor said at the time that Rise was “critical to Ellington’s verdict,” adding that he was “present in the courtroom.”

Fred Rice was accused of lying to the court regarding the incident, with Taylor representing Ellington the entire time.

He was later convicted of the charges again at a second trial, after the Supreme Court ruled that Rice had lied on the witness stand.

Hours after his extradition, hearing examiners hired by Kohberger’s defense team arrived at the King Road property to take photographs and footage. Pictured is Ann Taylor (center)

The Idaho native graduated from college — where all four victims studied — with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration.

She then went on to earn a PhD from the same institution, before practicing law at the federal, state, and local levels.

Taylor serves on the board of the Idaho Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and is death penalty certified in Idaho.

When she took the job as Chief Public Defender, she said, “It’s such a necessary job.

“It is important to ensure that constitutional rights apply to everyone. You help people in need. I like the work.’

Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed at a press conference on Friday that the cleanup plan was called off due to a court order related to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger

Kohberger signed his own extradition statement in Pennsylvania court on Tuesday

On Friday, the criminal justice graduate student was arrested in connection with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20

Taylor was unavailable for comment when DailyMail.com contacted an Idaho judge who issued a gag order for legal teams and law enforcement officers working on the case.

Her team spent about 45 minutes capturing video footage inside and outside the property.

Four of the detectives then left the premises, but a crime scene reconstruction analyst remained behind.

It is unusual for state-paid defense attorneys to reconstruct the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Kohberger’s parents have insisted they have no money for a private attorney.

The investigation into the home comes after the court ordered a cleanup mission halted when it was announced authorities had made an arrest in the chilling case.

Photos show that an Idaho State Police trooper accompanied the group when they visited the property.

He was arrested after being tracked by the FBI for four days near his parents’ home in Pennsylvania, with authorities locating the genetic genealogy suspect.

The suspect’s father, Michael Kohberger, arrives at the courthouse wearing a summer hat to hide his face

Kohberger’s therapist sister, Melissa, attended the extradition hearing with her parents on Tuesday

Ex-homicide detective and attorney Ted Williams said, “The fact that Bryan Kohberger’s attorney has hired private investigators to investigate this crime scene leads me to believe he will certainly mount a strong defense.”

Kohberger. a criminal justice graduate student, 28, was arrested Friday in connection with the November 13 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

He was represented by a public defender at his Pennsylvania extradition hearing Tuesday afternoon and was seen in public for the first time in a red prison-issued jumpsuit.