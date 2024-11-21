Bryan Kohberger can face death penalty if convicted of Idaho quadruple murders, judge rules

A judge has ruled that Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger could face the death penalty if convicted of killing four college students in 2022.

Kohberger, 29, is accused of brutally murdering University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.

He is being held without bail after being charged in 2023 with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Judge Steven Hippler sided with the state in their attempt to leave the death penalty for Kohberger on the table after hearing oral arguments earlier this month.

“The court concludes that an injunction in favor of the defendant on none of the motions is warranted,” he said, noting that the death penalty is constitutional and legal in the state of Idaho.

Kohberger’s attorneys argued that international, federal and state laws all make it inappropriate for the case Idaho Statesman reports.

During a pre-trial hearing, Kohberger’s defense team made a wide range of arguments against the death penalty, including saying that it does not fit current standards of decency, that it is cruel to keep convicted prisoners in prison for decades to wait on death row while awaiting their death penalty. execution and that it violates an international treaty banning the torture of prisoners.

But 4th District Judge Hippler questioned many of these claims, saying the international treaty they referenced was aimed at ensuring prisoners receive a fair trial so they are not convicted and executed without due process.

The victims (photo from left to right) Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were murdered in their off-campus home while attending the University of Idaho in 2022

Prosecutors noted that the Idaho Supreme Court has already considered many of these arguments in other capital cases and upheld the death penalty.

Still, by raising the issues at the hearing, Kohberger’s defense team took the first step toward preserving their legal arguments in the case file, potentially allowing them to re-raise them on appeal.

Kristi and Steve Goncalves, Kaylee Goncalves’ parents, attended the Nov. 7 hearing on the matter. Afterwards, they said the details of the case showed the death penalty was justified.

“You have four victims, all in one house, that’s more than enough,” Steve Goncalves said.

Kristi Goncalves said she has spoken to the coroner and knows what happened to her daughter.

“If he did something like our daughter and the others, then he deserves to die,” she said.

Kohberger’s defense team had successfully argued that Kohberger’s trial should be held outside Moscow, Idaho, where the murders occurred due to strong emotions and extensive media coverage.

Hippler became the chairman of the case after it was moved.

Judge Steven Hippler sided with the state in their attempt to leave the death penalty for Kohberger on the table after hearing oral arguments earlier this month

Now his trial – scheduled to begin with jury selection on July 30, 2025 – will be heard in Ada County in Boise in hopes of a more favorable jury.

Prosecutors have alleged that Kohberger’s DNA was found on a Ka-Bar knife sheath found at the victim’s off-campus home, although a murder weapon was never found.

Officials have also claimed that cellphone data and surveillance placed Kohberger’s car at the crime scene.

Kohberger was a PhD criminology student and teaching assistant at Washington State University’s Pullman campus, a 15-minute drive from Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger has maintained his innocence since his arrest, submitting his alibi in 2023 as “late night drives.”

The Goncalves said they wanted to thank everyone for their help and support, adding that the GoFundMe supporting them meant helping them through the legal process.

They have rented a house in Boise so they can attend.