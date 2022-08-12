Bryan Fletcher reveals Paul Green’s larrikin side – and how he pioneered NRL grand final celebration

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Roosters legend Bryan Fletcher has shared an iconic memory of his late teammate Paul Green, revealing that the former half was a lovable larrikin off the field who started an NRL grand finals tradition.

Green allegedly took his own life at his Brisbane home on Thursday morning, devastating the rugby league community.

Bryan Fletcher, second rower from New South Wales, tackles Queensland’s Paul Green during the 2001 Third State of Origin

In a touching tribute to the 49-year-old, Fletcher, who played 125 games for the tricolor, told Fox League that Green had a great sense of humor and humor.

Even in the Roosters’ 2002 Premiership year under coach Ricky Stuart, Green took over the club’s camaraderie when he was sidelined with a knee injury that ended the season.

“To have him around – if we had something to drink, he was the first to organize it. I think he took it on as a part,’ Fletcher said.

Green passed the ball as halfback for the Roosters during Round 15 in 2001. He played 19 games that season, scoring six tries

In April, the Chooks celebrated the 20th anniversary of that big final success, with Green making a late entrance to the party after being bombarded with banter by the team on their Whatsapp chat.

‘He showed up and he had to go buy [clothes]. He just had boardies! He went to Best and Less or something. He had shirts that were too big for him, his pants were too tight. He came (still) on the dance floor!’ Fletcher recalled.

It was a brutal under-the-table deal with Gatorade that cemented Green’s name in folklore grand finale.

Bryan Fletcher challenges Roosters coach Ricky Stuart after winning 2002 NRL premiership – Green came up with the American idea

Reaching the end of his second year with the Roosters, the Queenslander came up with the idea to emulate the American tradition of soaking the winning coach when Stuart’s men came out on top.

“He said, ‘If you do it to Sticky, Gatorade will give us ten thousand dollars.’ We did it and Gatorade used that for a billboard the following year,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher helped throw the orange bucket at Stuart, with the team using the money Green selflessly raised for an off-season trip.

Paul Green takes on Bryan Fletcher in game two of the 2000 State of Origin series

The classic post-win watering has been featured in all of the NRL’s grand finals ever since.

Green has parted ways with the game’s biggest names after playing alongside or being mentored by the legend.

Cowboys diehard Johnathan Thurston immediately flew home from Sydney after hearing the news, reportedly too shocked to work on beating the Penrith vs Melbourne Storm match for Channel Nine on Thursday night.

Green played 162 games over his 10-year NRL career, making his mark at five clubs and playing seven times in Queensland as understudy to Alfie Langer.

Redcliffe Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett revealed he offered Green a coaching role for the 2023 season just three weeks ago, after the two teamed up during Brisbane’s 2006 Premiership run.

Paul Green (far right) celebrates with the 2002 Roosters premiership side in April this year at this SCG, for its 20th anniversary

The father of two has also been revealed to be an incredibly smart man outside of the rugby league, after getting his pilot’s license and studying at Harvard.

Green’s shocking passing came a day after his son Jed’s ninth birthday, with the family declaring, “We are still trying to understand this tragedy and we ask for space and time to process this loss.”

If you or someone you know needs support, please contact Lifeline 131 114 or Beyond Blue at 1300 224 636