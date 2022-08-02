Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprise their iconic Breaking Bad roles

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul return to their iconic roles Tuesday night for a “highly anticipated crossover” in the final season of Better Call Saul.

The star returns as beloved characters Water White and Jesse Pinkman for the sixth season with only two episodes left in the series.

A spokesperson for Stan said, “Bryan and Aaron have both won numerous awards for their incredible roles, including Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys, making their final season inclusion a must-watch event for Breaking Bad fans.”

Breaking Bad ran on AMC for five seasons from 2008 to 2013.

Bryan’s Walter was a terminally ill chemistry teacher in New Mexico who made and traded methamphetamine with his former student Jesse, played by Aaron.

The show received tons of critical acclaim, including 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards.

It starred many well-known actors and actresses including Anna Gunn, RJ Mitte and Bob Odenkirk who played Saul Goodman.

Bob, 59, landed his title spin-off series Better Call Saul, which serves as a prequel to Breaking Bad, in 2015.

Like its predecessor, it garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards and nominations, including four Golden Globes and nine Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Primetime Emmy Award nominee revealed in March that he was nearly bankrupt before taking on the role of Saul in Breaking Bad.

“I got a call saying ‘They’re going to offer you a part in Breaking Bad,'” which he admitted at the time was not a “popular or big show” that came out of the first season.

“Don’t say no,” my agent says. I was like, “Dude, I haven’t said no in a year and a half, maybe you haven’t noticed,” Odenkirk joked.

He said he was still watching the show and wanted to know what it was about, adding that he called a friend he’d written with, Reid Harrison, who told him, ‘Oh, that’s the best show on TV. You must.’

Odenkirk debuted in the eighth episode of Breaking Bad’s second season when Walter and Jesse hired Saul after Badger (Matt Jones) was arrested by the DEA.

