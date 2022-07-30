Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and team behind Breaking Bad pose with bronze statues of their characters

Breaking Bad has already immortalized its stars, but now they will truly live on in bronze forever.

The cast, including stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, attended a bronze statue unveiling of their Breaking Bad characters at the convention center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday.

The duo attended the event along with Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn, their co-star Dean Norris, creator Vince Gilligan and many more members of the creative team.

Cranston, 66, wore a white long-sleeved shirt with a thin brown bolodas around his neck.

He added dark blue pants with a black belt around his waist.

The Malcolm’s bushy white beard in the center star completely covered his face, almost obscuring his wide grin.

His brown-grey hair was combed behind his head and tucked behind his ears as well.

He stood next to his longtime co-star Paul, 42, who looked casually cool in a mustard yellow button-down shirt with several buttons unbuttoned.

He wore a green suede blazer and matching trousers with the ensemble as he casually leaned against his character’s statue.

The Westworld star also added a pair of large brown Timberland boots to the sleek look.

Paul was so excited about the event that he took pictures with his big movie camera.

The duo posed with the large bronze busts of themselves and the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, who stood between the two large statues.

He was wearing a dark gray shirt and black pants. His dark gray hair was combed to one side and he also wore thick glasses.

The 55-year-old took a moment to drink in view of the permanent statues commemorating the characters he helped create.

One of Paul and Cranston’s co-stars on the show Dean Norris, who played Cranston’s character’s brother-in-law Hank, posed at the event with Paul in a blue jacket, black shirt and pants.

Cranston and Paul were always a couple hugging fans and stopping to excite the crowd and take selfies with happy spectators.

They then gathered with much of the show’s creative team for a group photo as their bronze replicas loomed behind them.

Breaking Bad ran on AMC for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. Cranston played Walter White, a terminally ill New Mexico chemistry teacher who makes and sells methamphetamine with former college student Jesse Pinkman, played by Paul.

The show received tons of critical acclaim, including 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards.

It also features Norris, Anna Gunn, RJ Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks and many more famous actors and actresses.