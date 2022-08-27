Bryan Brown reveals the secret to his 40-year marriage to Rachel Ward

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bryan Brown revealed the secret to his successful 40-year marriage to British-born actress Rachel Ward on Friday.

The 75-year-old actor adheres to the same advice that husbands have often jested over the years.

“The most important thing is to always say ‘yes’ to your wife, and if something goes wrong, say, ‘It’s my fault.’ If men understood they would be happier,” Bryan said The mirror.

Bryan Brown, 75, (left) revealed the secret to his successful 40-year marriage to British-born Rachel Ward, 64, (right) on Friday

He also revealed that the two decided to get married after having a ‘mass fight’.

“I was in London filming Give My Regards to Broad Street with Paul McCartney. Rachel went with me,’ he said.

“We took a week off to go to Ireland and had a huge argument. I just thought if we’re going to argue like this, we might as well get married.’

“The most important thing is to always say ‘yes’ to your wife, and if something goes wrong, say, ‘It’s my fault.’ If men understood they would be happier,” Bryan told The Mirror

It was love at first sight for Bryan and Rachel, 64, when they met on the set of The Thorn Birds in 1983.

They played husband and wife on the show and were married that same year just months after filming wrapped.

Bryan said that regardless of the “job opportunities” the miniseries created for him, he “would always be more grateful for my 40-year marriage and family.”

It was love at first sight for Bryan and Rachel, 64, when they met on the set of The Thorn Birds in 1983. They played husband and wife on the show and married just months after filming that same year.

The old lovebirds married at Rachel’s family home in Oxfordshire, England before settling in Australia and having three children: Rosie, 38, Matilda, 35, and a son, Joe, 30.

Since his big break, Bryan has built a career playing tough characters.

However, the veteran Aussie actor recently revealed that the Acorn TV miniseries Darby and Joan he filmed in Queensland sparked his anxiety.

Since his big break, Bryan has built a career playing tough characters. However, the veteran Aussie actor recently revealed that the Acorn TV miniseries Darby and Joan he filmed in Queensland sparked his fears.

He opened up to The Daily Telegraph about how the 18-week production took a toll on his mental well-being, leaving him struggling with insomnia.

Bryan went on to say it was a combination of the extended shoot and being away from his family for so long.

He added that the ongoing Covid pandemic was affecting the overall mood of production.