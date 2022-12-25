Bruno Tonioli returns to Strictly Come Dancing

Bruno Tonioli made a breathtaking return to Strictly Come Dancing for the Christmas Day special.

The former judge, 67, entertained viewers as he performed a rendition of The Communards’ Don’t Leave Me This Way.

The Italian choreographer retired from the show in May after 18 years. admitted that flying back and forth between the UK and US for the show had become “too much” for him.

Bruno donned an all-white outfit for the show, with a sequin blazer and matching shirt and pants.

The dancer was last a regular judge on Strictly during series 17 in 2019 and was absent the following year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruno had been juggling his role on the BBC dance show since 2005 with his US judging performance on Dancing With The Stars and it just wore him out.

After leaving Strictly, Bruno said he “just couldn’t do the 10am flights anymore and he was done.”

Bruno has been at the center of the BBC dance show since its launch in 2004.

However, during the pandemic, he was not a regular on the panel due to travel restrictions during his taping on Dancing With The Stars.

Last year Bruno was replaced on the British jury by Anton Du Beke amid flying back and forth issues.

The year before, Bruno appeared through a video connection due to the same problems.

Craig Revel Horwood previously suggested that Bruno could return to judge alongside Anton, but now it appears he will stay in the US.

Bruno was part of the original Strictly lineup alongside Craig, Arlene Phillips and his Dancing With The Stars co-star Len Goodman.

Earlier this year, the star ruled out a longer-term return to the show in an interview with MailOnline.

He said, ‘Well I’ll always miss it, it’s my family, but I mean we’ll always be friends and you never know what’s going to happen.

“Right now you know it’s just so impossible, you know the situation is too complicated, but they’re all my siblings, we all love each other, you know, no hard feelings, they’re great, they’re great do work.’

But to offer hope to Strictly fans, he added, “You know what’s going to happen, nobody knows what’s going to happen in the future, but right now I’m doing the American show, but I can’t travel, it’s impossible.’