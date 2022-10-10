Bruno shuts down Real transfer talk as he believes in Newcastle’s ‘project’

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has suspended all talks about a move to Real Madrid after he declared his belief in the project at St James’ Park.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation since joining the Magpies from Lyon earlier this year on a £30 million deal.

Getty Newcastle have been given a huge boost with Bruno Guimareas insisting he doesn’t feel like going to Real Madrid

No other player since his arrival has scored more than the Brazilian’s seven Premier League goals for Newcastle.

He opened his account for the Premier League season in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Brentford, taking a brilliant brace.

Real Madrid are believed to be admirers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist, but Bruno only has eyes for delivering the Toon outfit.

Speaking with the ChronicleBruno has insisted that he wants to become a legend for Eddie Howe’s side.

Ex-athlete Paranaesne said: “I have never doubted the project, I believe in it.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League and now I’m just enjoying it.

Getty Magpies midfielder Bruno has scored seven Premier League goals since coming from Lyon in January

“The ground loves me and I love them. I want to continue.

“I want to become a legend here. Real Madrid is the best team in the world “It’s beautiful.

“But it’s just a conversation, it’s nothing.”

Newcastle currently occupy a Europa League spot in sixth place after only being beaten once in their first nine games.

It has led fans to dream of a possible return to Europe for the first time since the 2012/13 campaign.

But Bruno is not taken in by Newcastle’s strong start, as he noted: “We just have a team to carry on.

Getty Newcastle has been fantastic at home this year, partly due to the form of the Brazilian

“All Premier League games are so difficult, but we have to enjoy the moment.

“It is still the beginning and it is important to be in this position at the end of the season. It is step by step and game by game.

“The last game against Fulham was very important for the confidence of the boys.

“And against Brentford we showed every day what we do in training, I’m happy for the gaffer. He brings the strategy forward and that’s very smart of him.”

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Newcastle boss Graeme Souness has stated that he is impressed with Bruno, as he said: “He’s a real player. He’s made a really good start.

“I like him. There’s not much to dislike about him. He will graft, he has athletic ability, he can play. I like him.”